Depixus wins SLAS2024 Ignite Award for MAGNA™ technology

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Interactomics pioneer Depixus has won the prestigious Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening (SLAS) Ignite Award at the society’s annual International Conference and Exhibition in Boston, MA, for their novel MAGNA™ technology. The award coincides with the first showing of Depixus’ ground-breaking MAGNA One™ instrument at the conference.









The Ignite Award recognizes exciting companies providing game-changing technologies for the life sciences. Judged by a panel of experts, participants were scored on excellence in innovation, marketing presence and opportunity, messaging, impact, funding, and balanced leadership.

Depixus was one of just 16 companies selected to participate in the SLAS2024 Innovation AveNEW program – a specially designated area for start-ups and emerging companies within the conference – of which the top eight were shortlisted as finalists for the Ignite Award.

Based on magnetic force spectroscopy, MAGNA One enables high-throughput analysis of dynamic biomolecular interactions. This technology is the first to offer direct, simultaneous, and real-time measurements from thousands of individual molecules.

It is particularly useful for exploring challenging targets such as RNA and protein-protein interactions, providing invaluable insights into disease mechanisms and accelerating the development of novel therapeutics.

Depixus CEO Gordon Hamilton says, “We’re thrilled to have won this year’s Ignite Award against such stiff competition and congratulate all the other finalists. This recognition is a great way to celebrate the company we are building, our innovative technology, and its potential to impact the understanding and treatment of diseases where new treatments are urgently needed.”

Depixus Chief Commercial Officer Steve Klose added, “The timing of this award aligns perfectly with the launch of our technology access program and commercial rollout of MAGNA One. It’s been an honor to unveil our new instrument to the world at SLAS2024, and we’re excited to see how the scientific community puts it to work to transform research.”

For more information, visit depixus.com.

Contacts

Steve Klose



Chief Commercial Officer, Depixus



steve.klose@depixus.com