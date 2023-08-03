Department of Defense Recognizes L3Harris with Excellence Awards

MELBOURNE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) is the recipient of two prestigious U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) awards for excellence in security and counterintelligence.





This is the 19th consecutive year L3Harris has earned the James S. Cogswell award for outstanding industrial security achievement. This year, the DoD’s Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) recognized L3Harris’ Space & Airborne Systems facility in Nashua, N.H., one of 19 Cogswell recipients from about 12,500 cleared facilities.

L3Harris also received the Jack Donnelly Award for excellence in counterintelligence. This award recognizes organizations that demonstrate the ability to stop foreign theft of U.S. defense and national security technology. L3Harris was one of four recipients DoD selected from over 10,000 eligible companies and institutions.

“ Protecting programs of national importance is critical to the success of our company, and we look forward to continuing to demonstrate excellence in our security practices,” said Christopher E. Kubasik, Chair and CEO. “ We are humbled to be the only defense company the DoD recognized this year with both awards, and we are proud to support our customers and this nation.”

The Cogswell award was established in 1966 in honor of the late Air Force Col. James S. Cogswell, who was the first chief of the Unified Office of Industrial Security. Col. Cogswell was responsible for the underlying principle of the Industrial Security Program, which emphasizes the partnership between industry and government to protect classified information.

The Jack Donnelly Award is named after the late intelligence official who dedicated his life to strengthening U.S. counterintelligence capabilities. A former DCSA director, Donnelly established a counterintelligence mission for the defense industry in the early 1990s.

