Dentons Welcomes Andrew Clearwater, Leading Privacy and AI Lawyer

PORTLAND, Maine--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dentons announces today that Andrew Clearwater, a recognized leader in privacy and artificial intelligence governance, has joined as a partner in the Firm’s Portland, ME, office.

Andrew has extensive experience helping businesses implement technology responsibly, combining deep technical capabilities with practical solutions. Drawing on his in-house experience, Andrew advises clients on leveraging global standards to streamline compliance while addressing complex challenges in AI, data privacy and cybersecurity. He provides actionable guidance on safeguarding sensitive data and implementing best practices to ensure secure and ethical use of technologies.

Andrew joins Dentons from privacy and security software provider OneTrust, where he oversaw privacy and AI governance, contributed to the development of industry-leading data protection best practices, and is an inventor on more than 20 of the company’s patents.

“Andrew has the global experience our clients need as they seek to comply with data privacy, cybersecurity and AI regulations in the US and across the globe. He will leverage his knowledge of privacy, security and ethics to help businesses across industries with the challenges and opportunities that arise when using technology,” said Antonis Patrikios, Co-chair of Dentons’ Global Privacy and Cybersecurity group and Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Sector Lead.

Andrew is also a highly sought after speaker on AI, compliance and data privacy, often sharing his insights on the constantly evolving regulations and ethical considerations surrounding implementation of new technologies.

“We are thrilled to welcome Andrew to Dentons. We continue to add top talent like Andrew, who can help our clients with compliance in a complex framework of laws and regulations. Data privacy, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence are top of mind for businesses, so Andrew will be a great asset for our clients,” said Managing Partner Keith Bice.

About Dentons

Across over 80 countries, Dentons helps you grow, protect, operate and finance your organization by providing uniquely global and deeply local legal solutions. Polycentric, purpose-driven and committed to inclusion, diversity, equity and sustainability, we focus on what matters most to you. www.dentons.com

Media Contact

Jennifer Nelson

Communications Specialist

Jennifer.nelson@dentons.com

317-968-5348