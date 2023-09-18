Dentistry.One Participates in 2023 National Association of Dental Plans (NADP) “CONVERGE” Conference

Visit Booth #501 To Learn How Dentistry.One Virtual-First Dental Care



METUCHEN, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dentistry.One, a virtual-first dental care solution introduced by MouthWatch, LLC, is the highlight at Booth #501 during this week’s National Association of Dental Plans “CONVERGE” Conference at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront in California.





“A growing number of today’s consumers expect a telehealth option to help manage their healthcare, including their oral health,” said Brant Herman, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of MouthWatch, LLC and Dentistry One LLC.

According to a 2022 survey conducted by AHIP, 78% of respondents said telehealth made it easier for them to seek care.

“We are excited to participate in “CONVERGE” to discuss how Dentistry.One meets commercial dental plan member expectations with unprecedented access to virtual-first dental care on their own time from their own place, while helping lower the cost of care through efficiency and an emphasis on prevention,” continued Herman.

Dentistry.One’s nationwide network of dentists offers 24/7 access to care. Services include emergency care to help reduce time-consuming, costly emergency room visits, and on-demand and asynchronous consultations for second opinions, pre-and-post op support, ortho consultations, surgical clearance, e-prescriptions (non-narcotic), and timely answers to general dental concerns to help prevent development of more serious and costly health conditions.

“Our people-centric approach to virtual care is further supported by a dedicated team of Dentistry.One Care Advisors who provide personalized care coordination for in-network referrals, benefits navigation to help members more easily obtain care, and oral health coaching to improve self-care,” said Herman. “We look forward to NADP attendees also learning more about our data-driven education campaigns customized for member outreach with health topics that matter most to them and their families.”

In addition to exhibiting at NADP, Mr. Herman and Dr. Carolyn Brown, Chief Dental Officer at Dentistry One, will participate in a panel discussion, “Creative Strategies to Engage with High-Risk Members through Teledentistry,” taking place Wednesday, September 20, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. PT in Room Cobalt 500.

To read more about how Dentistry.One virtual-first dental care leads to healthier members and a lower cost of care for commercial dental plans, click here.

About MouthWatch, LLC

MouthWatch, LLC, is a leader in developing digital technology solutions that drive success for dental professionals, improve oral health care, and enhance the overall patient experience.

Headquartered in Metuchen, New Jersey, MouthWatch is widely known for its intraoral cameras that help engage patients in treatment planning through high quality, affordable imaging technology, and its TeleDent software that provides practices and organizations with a teledentistry option to engage patients with providers remotely.

MouthWatch launched Dentistry.One, a virtual-first care network that addresses the expectations of today’s modern healthcare consumers, the need for greater efficiency in healthcare, and the proven connection between good oral health and total health. Dentistry.One features on-demand dental consultations, personalized care coordination, and oral health coaching for prioritizing oral health.

MouthWatch hardware and software are in use at over 40,000 practices, over 30 leading Dental Service Organizations (DSOs), and over 100 dental schools. The company has been recognized three times in the Inc. 5000.

For more information, visit mouthwatch.com. or dentistry.one.

