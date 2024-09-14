Dental Procurement Leader John Klavon Joins CureMint Team

Brings decades of experience to leading Procure-to-Pay Platform provider









DURHAM, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CureMint, the leading Procure-to-Pay (P2P) platform exclusively for growing dental organizations, is excited to announce the addition of John Klavon as Vice President of Sales and Business Development. With an impressive track record of leadership, business development, and strategic vision, Klavon brings a wealth of experience and expertise to help drive continued growth and innovation at CureMint.

Klavon most recently served as Vice President of Procurement & Facilities at Frontline Dental Implant Specialists. In that role, he was instrumental in developing a centralized purchasing system that included the CureMint P2P Platform, achieving over $2.8 million of cost savings in 2023 alone.

“As our client, we saw great leadership and expertise in John, and we are thrilled to add his experience to our team and our customers,” said Tyson Nargassans, CEO of CureMint. “John worked with many of the leading procurement solutions on the market and saw the unique value of CureMint’s solution. John recognized that today’s modern dental organizations need more than a procurement solution. They need an integrated Procure-to-Pay solution that unifies Procurement and A/P workflows. I am excited to partner with him to help growing dental organizations manage their spending.”

Prior to this, Klavon held leadership roles at Divergent Dental Group and Benco Dental Supply, where he showcased his expertise in business development and market expansion. At Divergent, he rapidly scaled the company, driven by his ability to cultivate key relationships and implement strategic, growth-focused initiatives.

“I’m excited to join CureMint and look forward to leveraging my experience in the dental industry to contribute to CureMint’s vision and long-term success,” said Klavon. “I was able to experience the value of the CureMint platform firsthand, and to see how it stands up against competitive offerings. This makes me uniquely qualified to help other growing dental organizations discover the benefits of a first-class Procure-to-Pay (P2P) Platform.”

With over 32 years of experience in the dental and B2B sectors, Klavon is poised to make an immediate and lasting impact at CureMint. His proven leadership, strategic thinking, and results-oriented approach will be key assets in shaping the company’s future.

CureMint is the only solution provider to offer a single, seamless Procure-to-Pay (P2P) platform exclusively for growing dental organizations. The CureMint Platform closes the gap between procurement and payments through seamless workflows, empowering DSOs to execute on their procurement strategy efficiently, automate AP processes, and gather critical insights to assess their practices and partners. With a single source of truth, business leaders gain visibility and control of their spend, maximize cash flow and improve their bottom line. As of September 2024, CureMint manages over $200 million of annual spend across nearly 2,000 dental offices. Learn more at www.curemint.io

