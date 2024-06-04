Denodo Named a Customers’ Choice in the 2024 Gartner® Peer Insights™ “Voice of the Customer”: Data Integration Tools

Denodo, the data management leader, is the only vendor to receive the distinction four years in a row

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Denodo, a leader in data management, announced that it has been named a Customers’ Choice in the Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer”: Data Integration Tools, 24 May 2024 report. With an overall rating of 4.6 out of 5*, Denodo is one of only four vendors to be named a Customers’ Choice for 2024, and is the only vendor to be recognized for four consecutive years.

“Gartner Peer Insights is a free peer review and ratings platform designed for enterprise software and services decision makers. Reviews are organized by products in live markets that align to Gartner research markets, defined as Magic Quadrant or Market Guide-defined markets, or GPI-defined markets that are opened at the discretion of the GPI team and do not require research published to open the space on Peer Insights.” According to Gartner, “this aggregated peer perspective can play a key role in the buying process, as it focuses on direct peer experiences of implementing and operating a solution.” The report also mentioned that “Vendors placed in the upper-right quadrant of the ‘Voice of the Customer’ quadrants are recognized with the Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice distinction, denoted with a Customers’ Choice badge. The recognized vendors meet or exceed both the market average Overall Experience and the market average User Interest and Adoption.”

In the 2024 Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer”: Data Integration Tools, comments from actual Denodo customers include:

“We invest in our customers’ success by providing built-in services with every contract, to assure they have the expertise to be successful. All the reviews and ratings in this report across our Product Capabilities, Sales Experience, Deployment Experience, and Support Experience, as well as the fact that we have been recognized as a Customers’ Choice in the Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Data Integration Tools report for four years in a row, we feel, clearly shows our unwavering focus on customer satisfaction,” said Richard Walker, Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer, Denodo.

* Sources: Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Data Integration Tools, Peer Contributors, 24 May 2024.

About Peer Insights

Gartner Peer Insights is a public platform that offers verified, first-hand reviews of enterprise software and services from experienced IT professionals.

About Denodo

Denodo is a leader in data management. The award-winning Denodo Platform is the leading logical data management platform for delivering data in the language of business, at the speed of business, for all data-related initiatives across the organization. Realizing more than 400% ROI and millions of dollars in benefits, Denodo’s customers across enterprises in 30+ industries all over the world have received payback in less than six months. For more information, visit denodo.com.

