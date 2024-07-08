Home Business Wire Denmark Embedded Finance Business Report 2024: Market to Grow by 26% to...
Denmark Embedded Finance Business Report 2024: Market to Grow by 26% to Reach $541.9 Million this Year – Investment Opportunities to 2029 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Denmark Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Databook – 75+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments – Q1 2024 Update” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.


The Embedded Finance industry in Denmark is expected to grow by 26.0% on annual basis to reach US$541.9 million in 2024.

The embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 18.9% during 2024-2029. The embedded finance revenues in the country will increase from US$541.9 million in 2024 to reach US$ 1.28 billion by 2029.

This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the embedded finance industry, covering lending, insurance, payment, wealth and asset based finance sectors market opportunities and risks across a range of different sectors. With over 75+ KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of embedded finance market dynamics, market size and forecast.

It breaks down market opportunities by type of business model, consumer segment, and distribution models. In addition, it also provides detailed information across a range of different segment in each sector of embedded finance. KPI revenue help in getting an in-depth understanding of end market dynamics.

Reasons to buy

  • In-depth Understanding of Embedded Finance Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2019-2028).
  • Insights into Opportunity by end-use sectors – Get market dynamics by end-use sectors to assess emerging opportunity across various end-use sectors.
  • Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate embedded finance strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the industry.
  • Get Sector Insights: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies opportunities across embedded lending, embedded insurance, embedded finance, and embedded wealth sectors.

Scope

Denmark Embedded Finance Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Finance by Key Sectors

  • Retail
  • Logistics
  • Telecommunications
  • Manufacturing
  • Consumer Health
  • Others

Embedded Finance by Business Model

  • Platforms
  • Enabler
  • Regulatory Entity

Embedded Finance by Distribution Model

  • Own Platforms
  • Third Party Platforms

Denmark Embedded Insurance Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Insurance by Industry

  • Embedded Insurance in Consumer Products
  • Embedded Insurance in Travel & Hospitality
  • Embedded Insurance in Automotive
  • Embedded Insurance in Healthcare
  • Embedded Insurance in Real Estate
  • Embedded Insurance in Transport & Logistics
  • Embedded Insurance in Others

Embedded Insurance by Consumer Segments

  • B2B
  • B2C

Embedded Insurance by Type of Offering

  • Embedded Insurance in Product Segment
  • Embedded Insurance in Service Segment

Embedded Insurance by Business Model

  • Platforms
  • Enabler
  • Regulatory Entity

Embedded Insurance by Distribution Model

  • Own Platforms
  • Third Party Platforms

Embedded Insurance by Distribution Channel

  • Embedded Sales
  • Bancassurance
  • Broker’s/IFA’s
  • Tied Agents

Embedded Insurance by Insurance Type

  • Embedded Insurance in Life Segment
  • Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment

Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment

  • Motor Vehicle
  • Fire and Property
  • Accident and Health
  • General Liability
  • Marine, Aviation and other Transport
  • Other

Denmark Embedded Lending Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Lending by Consumer Segments

  • Business Lending
  • Retail Lending

Embedded Lending by B2B Sectors

  • Embedded Lending in Retail & Consumer Goods
  • Embedded Lending in IT & Software Services
  • Embedded Lending in Media, Entertainment & Leisure
  • Embedded Lending in Manufacturing & Distribution
  • Embedded Lending in Real Estate
  • Embedded Lending in Other

Embedded Lending by B2C Sectors

  • Embedded Lending in Retail Shopping
  • Embedded Lending in Home Improvement
  • Embedded Lending in Leisure & Entertainment
  • Embedded Lending in Healthcare and Wellness
  • Embedded Lending in Other

Embedded Lending by Type

  • BNPL Lending
  • POS Lending
  • Personal Loans

Embedded Lending by Business Model

  • Platforms
  • Enabler
  • Regulatory Entity

Embedded Lending by Distribution Model

  • Own Platforms
  • Third Party Platforms

Denmark Embedded Payment Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Payment by Consumer Segments

  • B2B
  • B2C

Embedded Payment by End-Use Sector

  • Embedded Payment in Retail & Consumer Goods
  • Embedded Payment in Digital Products & Services
  • Embedded Payment in Utility Bill Payment
  • Embedded Payment in Travel & Hospitality
  • Embedded Payment in Leisure & Entertainment
  • Embedded Payment in Health & Wellness
  • Embedded Payment in Office Supplies & Equipment
  • Embedded Payment in Other

Embedded Payment by Business Model

  • Platforms
  • Enabler
  • Regulatory Entity

Embedded Payment by Distribution Model

  • Own Platforms
  • Third Party Platforms

Denmark Embedded Wealth Management Market Size and Forecast

Denmark Asset Based Finance Management Industry Market Size and Forecast

Asset Based Finance by Type of Asset

  • Hard Assets
  • Soft Assets

Asset Based Finance by End Users

  • SME’s
  • Large Enterprises

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/po7v3k

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

