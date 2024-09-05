Denmark Buy Now Pay Later Market Report 2024: 75+ KPIs on BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Market Share, Product Analysis, Business Model and Demographics – Forecasts to 2029 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Home Business Wire Denmark Buy Now Pay Later Market Report 2024: 75+ KPIs on BNPL...
DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Denmark Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook – Q2 2024 Update” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.


The BNPL payments in Denmark are expected to grow by 14.3% on an annual basis to reach US$5.64 billion in 2024.

The medium to long-term growth story of the BNPL industry in Denmark remains strong. BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 9.5% during 2024-2029. The BNPL gross merchandise value in Denmark is forecast to increase from US$4.93 billion in 2023 to reach US$8.86 billion by 2029.

The BNPL payment industry in Denmark has recorded strong growth over the last four quarters, supported by increased e-commerce penetration.

This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) industry, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of retail categories. With over 75 KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of BNPL market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.

It breaks down market opportunities by type of business model, sales channels (offline and online), and distribution models. In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour and retail spending dynamics. KPIs in both value and volume terms help in getting an in-depth understanding of end market dynamics.

Reasons to buy

  • Gain a thorough grasp of the dynamics of the industry for Buy Now Pay Later: Determine key trends, market opportunities, and projections for the years 2020-2029. To keep on top of the game, utilise critical KPIs such as volume, average value per transaction, and gross merchandise value to understand market trends.
  • Get market dynamics by end-use sectors and assess new prospects across various end-use sectors to quickly stay up to date on the most recent and impending developments in BNPL markets.
  • Market-specific strategies include identifying growth areas that are concentrated on particular opportunities and using our unique combination of quantitative forecasting and cutting-edge insights to analyse market-specific risks and significant trends in the BNPL sector.
  • Learn about the attitudes and behaviours of consumers: This study uses information from a proprietary survey to identify and interpret key Buy Now Pay Later KPIs, such as spending by age, gender, and income level.
  • Create profitable and proactive business plans by utilising market research and a forward-looking study of BNPL market spend and significant prospects in Denmark.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 88
Forecast Period 2024 – 2029
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $5.6 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $8.9 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.5%
Regions Covered Denmark

Report Scope

This report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of Buy Now Pay Later industry in Denmark through 55 tables and 71 charts. Below is a summary of key market segments:

Denmark BNPL Market Size and Spending Pattern, 2020-2029

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Denmark Buy Now Pay Later Revenue Analysis, 2020-2029

  • Buy Now Pay Later Revenues
  • Buy Now Pay Later Share by Revenue Segments
  • Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Merchant Commission
  • Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Missed Payment Fee Revenue
  • Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Pay Now & Other Income

Denmark Buy Now Pay Later Operational KPIs & Statistics, 2020-2029

  • Buy Now Pay Later Active Consumer Base
  • Buy Now Pay Later Bad Debt

Denmark BNPL by Purpose, 2020-2029

  • Convenience – Short Term Loans
  • Credit – Long Term Loans

Denmark BNPL by Business Model, 2020-2029

  • Two-Party (BNPL offered by retailers)
  • Three-Party BNPL Offering

Denmark BNPL by Merchant Ecosystem, 2020-2029

  • Open Loop System
  • Closed Loop System

Denmark BNPL by Distribution Model Analysis, 2020-2029

  • Standalone
  • Banks & Payment Service Providers
  • Marketplaces

Denmark Buy Now Pay Later Market Share Analysis by Key Players

Denmark BNPL Analysis by Channel, 2020-2029

  • Online Channel
  • POS Channel

Denmark Buy Now Pay Later in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Denmark Buy Now Pay Later in Home Improvement: Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Denmark Buy Now Pay Later in Travel: Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
  • Average Value per Transaction Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Denmark Buy Now Pay Later in Media and Entertainment: Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
  • Average Value per Transaction Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Denmark Buy Now Pay Later in Services: Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Denmark Buy Now Pay Later in Automotive: Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Denmark Buy Now Pay Later in Healthcare and Wellness: Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Denmark Buy Now Pay Later in Others: Market Size and Forecast

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Denmark Buy Now Pay Later Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

  • Sales Uplift by Product Category
  • Share by Age Group
  • Share by Income
  • Share by Gender
  • Adoption Rationale
  • Average Monthly Expense segments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cnzml

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

