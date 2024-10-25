Denmark Alternative Lending Business Databook 2024: Market to Reach $671 Million by 2028 from $430 Million in 2023 – 75+ KPIs on End User, Finance Model, Payment Instrument, Loan Type and Demographics – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Home Business Wire Denmark Alternative Lending Business Databook 2024: Market to Reach $671 Million by...
DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Denmark Alternative Lending Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook – 75+ KPIs on Alternative Lending Market Size, By End User, By Finance Model, By Payment Instrument, By Loan Type and Demographics – Q2 2024 Update” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.


The alternative lending in this region is expected to grow by 12.3% on an annual basis to reach US$483.0 million in 2024. Medium to long term growth story of alternative lending in Denmark remains strong. Alternative lending adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 8.6% during 2024-2028. The alternative lending market in the country will increase from US$430.1 million in 2023 to reach US$671.1 million by 2028.

This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the Alternative Lending industry, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of industry categories. With over 50 KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of Alternative Lending market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.

It breaks down market opportunity by type of payment instrument, loan types, and consumer behavior. In addition, it provides a snapshot of marketing objective and industry spend dynamics in Denmark. KPIs in both value and share term help in getting in-depth understanding of end market dynamics. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view on emerging business and investment market opportunities.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 189
Forecast Period 2024 – 2028
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $483 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $671.1 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.6%
Regions Covered Denmark

Scope

Denmark Economic Indicators

  • Gross Domestic Product at Current Prices
  • Population
  • Unbanked Population
  • Unemployment Rate
  • Loan Default Rate

Denmark Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast

  • Transaction Value
  • Average Transaction Value
  • Transaction Volume

Denmark Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by End User

  • End User – Business
  • End User – Consumer

Denmark Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Finance Models

  • P2P Marketplace Consumer Lending
  • P2P Marketplace Business Lending
  • P2P Marketplace Property Lending
  • Balance Sheet Consumer Lending
  • Balance Sheet Business Lending
  • Balance Sheet Property Lending
  • Invoice Trading
  • Debt Based Securities
  • Equity Based Crowd Funding
  • Real Estate Crowd funding

Denmark Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument – Transaction Value, Volume and Average Value

  • Cash
  • Cheques
  • Credit Transfer
  • Direct Debits
  • Debit Card
  • Credit Card
  • E- Money

Denmark Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Model

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to P2P Marketplace Consumer Lending

  • Cash
  • Cheques
  • Credit Transfer
  • Direct Debits
  • Debit Card
  • Credit Card
  • E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to P2P Marketplace Business Lending

  • Cash
  • Cheques
  • Credit Transfer
  • Direct Debits
  • Debit Card
  • Credit Card
  • E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to P2P Marketplace Property Lending

  • Cash
  • Cheques
  • Credit Transfer
  • Direct Debits
  • Debit Card
  • Credit Card
  • E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Balance Sheet Consumer Lending

  • Cash
  • Cheques
  • Credit Transfer
  • Direct Debits
  • Debit Card
  • Credit Card
  • E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Balance Sheet Business Lending

  • Cash
  • Cheques
  • Credit Transfer
  • Direct Debits
  • Debit Card
  • Credit Card
  • E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Balance Sheet Property Lending

  • Cash
  • Cheques
  • Credit Transfer
  • Direct Debits
  • Debit Card
  • Credit Card
  • E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Invoice Trading

  • Cash
  • Cheques
  • Credit Transfer
  • Direct Debits
  • Debit Card
  • Credit Card
  • E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Debt Based Securities

  • Cash
  • Cheques
  • Credit Transfer
  • Direct Debits
  • Debit Card
  • Credit Card
  • E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Equity Based Crowd Funding

  • Cash
  • Cheques
  • Credit Transfer
  • Direct Debits
  • Debit Card
  • Credit Card
  • E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Real Estate Crowd funding

  • Cash
  • Cheques
  • Credit Transfer
  • Direct Debits
  • Debit Card
  • Credit Card
  • E- Money

Denmark Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Loan Types

  • B2C Loans
  • Personal Loan
  • Payroll Advance
  • Home Improvement
  • Education/Student Loans
  • Point of Sale
  • Auto Loans
  • Medical Loans
  • B2B Loans
  • Lines of Credit
  • Merchant Cash Advance
  • Invoice Factoring
  • Revenue Financing

Denmark Alternative Lending Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

  • By Age
  • By Income
  • Gender

