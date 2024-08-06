DemandSkill Releases a New Threat Intelligence Demand Generation Guide for Cybersecurity Marketing Leaders at BlackHat 2024

Guide Helps Marketing Pros Convert Leads to Sales Using New AI-Powered B2B Demand Generation/Sales Pipeline Platform

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–DemandSkill, an innovator of a new sales and marketing pipeline acceleration platform powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI), today released 2024 Threat Intelligence Demand Generation Guide, developed for marketing leaders of cybersecurity companies to help them gear up for the Fall 2024 quarter.





DemandSkill’s data team developed the guide through up-to-date research on threat intelligence opportunities by identifying and mitigating cyber threats. The Guide leverages data from OSINT, dark web monitoring, proprietary feeds, and industry collaborations. The Guide provides actionable insights for demand leaders to capture and convert high-quality cybersecurity leads by targeting the right personas with the right message. DemandSkill is an innovator in the demand partner market as we custom tailor lead generation programs for our clients at unmatched price, performance and support.

Unlike demand generation products, that make clients pay for each custom filter – like target account list, titles, and intent – DemandSkill includes these features in the base price with AI optimization – lowering cost per lead and delivering higher quality leads that match a client’s Ideal Customer Profile (ICP). DemandSkill also backs each program with a pay-for-performance model, which has resulted in a strong retention rate with repeat customers.

“DemandSkill’s first-party proprietary platform was designed to identify the topics trending among cybersecurity leaders and practitioners today,” said Amy Winchell, Managing Director, DemandSkill. “The timing of this guide and the BlackHat conference offers an opportunity for sales and marketing pros at companies of all kinds. We continue to break new ground for our platform and add key team members to accelerate the company’s growth.”

DemandSkill’s technology platform is a powerful solution for targeting intent-driven global sales and marketing pipeline opportunities. Sales and Marketing pros will benefit from DemandSkill’s natural language processing (NLP), semantic analysis, and intent algorithms to efficiently identify high-value prospects who are ready to buy.

To get a free copy of this Threat Intelligence Demand Generation Guide, go to https://demandskill.com/hubfs/Resources/2024_Threat_Intel_Demand_Insights_Guide.pdf. To set up a meeting with DemandSkill’s Amy Winchell at the BlackHat 2024 Conference, send email to amy@demandskill.com.

About DemandSkill

DemandSkill’s platform leverages data from telemarketing, email marketing, digital marketing and traditional marketing efforts from trades shows, webinars, and public relations that takes clients from strategy sessions through to execution lead QA and reporting. The platform has an eight-point quality assurance process that delivers quality leads through multiple communications points.

The DemandSkill program works in the parameters of any organization’s budget to deliver high-quality lead acquisition and nurturing programs from initial contact through to a closed sale. DemandSkill customers gain more time to develop customized and personalized marketing campaigns to drive new impactful business opportunities.

DemandSkill is an innovator for an AI-powered sales and marketing lead generation and sales pipeline acceleration platform designed for global sales and marketing teams. For more information or to schedule a demonstration, go to www.demandskill.com.

X.COM (Twitter): @demandskill

LinkedIn: @demandskill (https://www.linkedin.com/company/demandskill/)

Contacts

Media Contact:



Dan Chmielewski



Madison Alexander PR



714-832-8716



949-231-2965



dchm@madisonalexanderpr.com