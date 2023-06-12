DemandSkill, a New AI-Powered B2B Demand Generation and Sales Pipeline Acceleration Platform, Makes Debut

Delivers Trusted, Accurate, and Curated Results for Any Organization’s Global Marketing and Sales Teams to Help Close More Sales Faster

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–DemandSkill, a new sales and marketing pipeline acceleration platform powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) has emerged from stealth targeting intent-driven global sales and marketing pipeline opportunities. The DemandSkill intuitive platform was developed from the company’s in-house research team and leverages natural language processing (NLP), semantic analysis, and intent algorithms wade through large datasets to accurately and efficiently identify prospects of high value ready to buy.

Award winning industry veteran Amy Bartulis Winchell will serve as managing director of the company. Bartulis Winchell has held senior sales leadership positions with INFUSEMedia, The Register / The Next Platform, International Data Group (IDG), 1105 Media, UBM Channel, and HPCWire among others.

DemandSkill launches with private funding from Angel investors. Bartulis Winchell will lead the highly strategic team globally.

“Sales organizations who have embraced AI have proven to close more deals, generate more revenue and experience higher customer traffic and content engagement than those who haven’t,” said Winchell. “In the same manner that SalesForce.com revolutionized customer relationship management, we believe our superior AI-powered technology gives our customers a strategic advantage that offers greater flexibility and customization that fits the best way to engage their prospects and turn them into customers.”

DemandSkill’s platform leverages data from telemarketing, email marketing, digital marketing and traditional marketing efforts from trades shows, webinars, and public relations that takes clients from strategy sessions through to execution lead QA and reporting. The platform has an eight-point quality assurance process that delivers quality leads through multiple communications points.

The DemandSkill program works in the parameters of any organization’s budget to deliver high-quality lead acquisition and nurturing programs from initial contact through to a closed sale. DemandSkill customers gain more time to develop customized and personalized marketing campaigns to drive new impactful business opportunities.

