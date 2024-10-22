Demand Chain AI Elects Industry Veterans Susan Stults and Dave Jones to its Board of Directors

BATTLE CREEK, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Demand Chain AI Inc., a leading provider of supply chain and demand planning services and solutions, today announced the addition of two new members to its Board of Directors: Susan Stults and Dave Jones.





Jones joins the board with decades of experience as the former Sales Vice President at Kellogg’s. He has a proven track record of aligning customer priorities with corporate strategies, driving success across multiple trade channels. Jones’ unique combination of hands-on sales expertise and high-level executive engagement has allowed him to build strong relationships with CEOs, presidents, and senior leaders at retailers across multiple channels in the industry. His ability to bridge strategy with execution will be instrumental as Demand Chain AI pursues its ambitious growth objectives.

Stults brings over 35 years of executive IT and business experience, having held CIO and Executive Director positions at globally recognized organizations like Kellogg Company, Owens Corning, AM General, MPI Research and Johnson Outdoors, an S.C. Johnson company. Her extensive expertise spans diverse industries, including consumer packaged goods, manufacturing, distribution, retail, automotive, pharmaceutical & life sciences, healthcare services and financial services. Stults will provide valuable guidance in IT strategy, digital transformation and operational efficiency.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dave and Susan to our Board of Directors,” said Richard Davis, CEO of Demand Chain AI. “Their extensive experience, combined with their proven ability to drive transformation and efficiency, will be tremendous assets as we navigate the evolving manufacturing landscape and grow our Puls8 Intelligent Planning Solutions business.”

About Demand Chain AI Inc.



Demand Chain AI is a specialized team with deep expertise in Consumer Packaged Goods, particularly in the Food & Beverage sector. With over 1,000 years of combined executive and tactical experience, we help clients identify opportunities and implement practical solutions that drive substantial results and lasting impact.

About Puls8



Puls8 Intelligent Planning offers a suite of cutting-edge technology solutions designed to meet the dynamic demands of Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) companies. As a true end-to-end integrated platform, Puls8 harnesses a unified data model across all solutions, enabling seamless operations, precision forecasting, and insightful decision-making throughout the demand chain.

