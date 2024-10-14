Home Business Wire Deluxe Welcomes Kim Cross as Chief Human Resources Officer
Business Wire

Deluxe Welcomes Kim Cross as Chief Human Resources Officer

di Business Wire

Payments industry veteran joins to help accelerate growth

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Deluxe, a trusted Payments and Data Company, announces the appointment of Kimberly D. Cross as its Chief Human Resources Officer.

Cross brings nearly 30 years of experience as a strategic and accomplished HR leader, with a proven track record of leading growth and innovation by continually improving strategies focused on people, teams, and culture.

“Kim’s experience and leadership style are a perfect fit for Deluxe,” said Barry McCarthy, President and CEO of Deluxe. “Our people are our number one asset, and we conducted an extensive search to find a leader with the right combination of expertise and skill to help lead our people strategies for the future. I look forward to the outcomes her approach to talent, culture, and professional growth will deliver.”

Cross joins Deluxe from Fiserv, where she served as Senior Vice President, Head of HR for Merchant Solutions, the company’s largest segment. She was responsible for talent and succession planning, organizational design, culture, leadership development, and people platform priorities. Previously, she served in increasingly senior HR roles at Bank of America and the Coca-Cola Company. Cross started her career as a psychologist with the U.S. Navy flight program.

“I am excited to join Deluxe and partner with such well-respected industry leaders,” said Cross. “It is an exciting time to join such a dynamic company, and I’m especially looking forward to collaborating with the leadership team to make Deluxe an even better place to work while completing the transformation and helping to accelerate growth.”

About Deluxe Corporation

Deluxe, a Trusted Payments and Data company, champions business so communities thrive. Our solutions help businesses pay, get paid, and grow. For more than 100 years, Deluxe customers have relied on our solutions and platforms at all stages of their lifecycle, from start-up to maturity. Our powerful scale supports millions of small businesses, thousands of vital financial institutions and hundreds of the world’s largest consumer brands, while processing more than $2 trillion in annual payment volume. Our reach, scale and distribution channels position Deluxe to be our customers’ most trusted business partner. To learn how we can help your business, visit us at www.deluxe.com.

Contacts

Brian Anderson, VP, Strategy & Investor Relations

651-447-4197

brian.anderson@deluxe.com

Keith Negrin, VP, Communications

612-669-1459

keith.negrin@deluxe.com

Articoli correlati

GigSky Partners with RiPSIM to Generate Travel eSIMs Faster and Easier

Business Wire Business Wire -
ASHBURN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#5G--RiPSIM Technologies, makers of the world’s first platform for the secure creation and delivery of eSIMs, today...
Continua a leggere

Armanino Joins The 2024-2025 Microsoft Business Applications Inner Circle

Business Wire Business Wire -
Armanino is honored for the ninth time by Microsoft for outstanding sales achievement and innovation SAN RAMON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Armanino LLP,...
Continua a leggere

Grand Haven to Get Metronet, “Fastest ISP in the Country”

Business Wire Business Wire -
Metronet to Privately Fund 100% Fiber-Optic Network Construction EVANSVILLE, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Recognized as the nation’s fastest major ISP by PCMag two...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php