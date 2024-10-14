Deluxe Welcomes Kim Cross as Chief Human Resources Officer

Payments industry veteran joins to help accelerate growth

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Deluxe, a trusted Payments and Data Company, announces the appointment of Kimberly D. Cross as its Chief Human Resources Officer.

Cross brings nearly 30 years of experience as a strategic and accomplished HR leader, with a proven track record of leading growth and innovation by continually improving strategies focused on people, teams, and culture.

“Kim’s experience and leadership style are a perfect fit for Deluxe,” said Barry McCarthy, President and CEO of Deluxe. “Our people are our number one asset, and we conducted an extensive search to find a leader with the right combination of expertise and skill to help lead our people strategies for the future. I look forward to the outcomes her approach to talent, culture, and professional growth will deliver.”

Cross joins Deluxe from Fiserv, where she served as Senior Vice President, Head of HR for Merchant Solutions, the company’s largest segment. She was responsible for talent and succession planning, organizational design, culture, leadership development, and people platform priorities. Previously, she served in increasingly senior HR roles at Bank of America and the Coca-Cola Company. Cross started her career as a psychologist with the U.S. Navy flight program.

“I am excited to join Deluxe and partner with such well-respected industry leaders,” said Cross. “It is an exciting time to join such a dynamic company, and I’m especially looking forward to collaborating with the leadership team to make Deluxe an even better place to work while completing the transformation and helping to accelerate growth.”

About Deluxe Corporation

Deluxe, a Trusted Payments and Data company, champions business so communities thrive. Our solutions help businesses pay, get paid, and grow. For more than 100 years, Deluxe customers have relied on our solutions and platforms at all stages of their lifecycle, from start-up to maturity. Our powerful scale supports millions of small businesses, thousands of vital financial institutions and hundreds of the world’s largest consumer brands, while processing more than $2 trillion in annual payment volume. Our reach, scale and distribution channels position Deluxe to be our customers’ most trusted business partner. To learn how we can help your business, visit us at www.deluxe.com.

