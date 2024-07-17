Home Business Wire Deluxe to Report Second Quarter 2024 Results on July 31, 2024
Deluxe to Report Second Quarter 2024 Results on July 31, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Deluxe (NYSE: DLX), a modern Payments and Data company, will report second quarter 2024 financial results on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, following market-close. On the same day, management will hold an open-access conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET (4:00 p.m. CT). All interested persons may listen to the call by dialing 1-888-210-4748 (access code 7092711). The audio and accompanying slides will be available via webcast accessible on the investor relations website at www.investors.deluxe.com. For those unable to listen live, a replay will be available after 8:00 p.m. ET through midnight on August 7, 2024, by dialing 1-800-770-2030 (access code 7092711).


About Deluxe

Deluxe, a modern Payments and Data company, champions business so communities thrive. Our solutions help businesses pay, get paid, and grow. For more than 100 years, Deluxe customers have relied on our solutions and platforms at all stages of their lifecycle, from start-up to maturity. Our powerful scale supports millions of small businesses, thousands of vital financial institutions and hundreds of the world’s largest consumer brands, while processing more than $2 trillion in annual payment volume. Our reach, scale and distribution channels position Deluxe to be our customers’ most trusted business partner. To learn how we can help your business, visit us at www.deluxe.com.

Brian Anderson, VP, Strategy and Investor Relations

651-447-4197

brian.anderson@deluxe.com

Keith Negrin, VP, Communications

612-669-1459

keith.negrin@deluxe.com

