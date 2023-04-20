<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Deluxe to Report First Quarter 2023 Results on May 4, 2023
Business Wire

Deluxe to Report First Quarter 2023 Results on May 4, 2023

di Business Wire

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Deluxe (NYSE: DLX), a Trusted Payments and Data company, will report first quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, May 4, 2023 before the market opens. On the same day, management will hold an open-access conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET (7:30 a.m. CT). All interested persons may listen to the call by dialing 1-888-210-4748 (access code 7092711). The audio and accompanying slides will be available via a simultaneous webcast on the investor relations website at www.investors.deluxe.com. For those unable to listen live, a replay will be available after 11:30 a.m. ET through midnight on May 11, 2023 by dialing 1-800-770-2030 (access code 7092711).

About Deluxe

Deluxe, a Trusted Payments and Data company, champions business so communities thrive. Our solutions help businesses pay, get paid, and grow. For more than 100 years, Deluxe customers have relied on our solutions and platforms at all stages of their lifecycle, from start-up to maturity. Our powerful scale supports millions of small businesses, thousands of vital financial institutions and hundreds of the world’s largest consumer brands, while processing approximately $3 trillion in annual payment volume. Our reach, scale and distribution channels position Deluxe to be our customers’ most trusted business partner. To learn how we can help your business, visit us at www.deluxe.com.

Contacts

Tom Morabito, VP, Investor Relations

470-607-5567

tom.morabito@deluxe.com

Keith Negrin, VP, Communications

612-669-1459

keith.negrin@deluxe.com

Articoli correlati

Litmus Adds Digital Twins to Industrial Data Platform

Business Wire Business Wire -
Extensive customer testing and feedback inspired functionality for manufacturers to create, import, manage and use digital twin models for...
Continua a leggere

Twist Bioscience Enters into Third Collaboration with Astellas to Support Antibody Discovery for Immunotherapies

Business Wire Business Wire -
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of...
Continua a leggere

Skyworks Sets Date for Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
May 8 at 4:30 p.m. EDTIRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWKS), an innovator of high-performance analog and mixed...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Litmus Adds Digital Twins to Industrial Data Platform

Business Wire