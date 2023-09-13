Home Business Wire Deluxe to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
Business Wire

Deluxe to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

di Business Wire

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Deluxe (NYSE: DLX), a Trusted Payments and Data company, announced today that Barry McCarthy, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Chip Zint, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present virtually at the CL King 21st Annual Best Ideas Conference on Monday, September 18 at 1:15 pm ET, and at the Sidoti Virtual Small Cap Conference on Wednesday, September 20 at 8:30 am ET.


Interested parties can register and join live webcasts of these events from the investor relations section of the company’s website at www.investors.deluxe.com. A replay of the webcasts will be available following the events.

# # #

About Deluxe Corporation

Deluxe, a Trusted Payments and Data company, champions business so communities thrive. Our solutions help businesses pay, get paid, and grow. For more than 100 years, Deluxe customers have relied on our solutions and platforms at all stages of their lifecycle, from start-up to maturity. Our powerful scale supports millions of small businesses, thousands of vital financial institutions and hundreds of the world’s largest consumer brands, while processing approximately $3 trillion in annual payment volume. Our reach, scale and distribution channels position Deluxe to be our customers’ most trusted business partner. To learn how we can help your business, visit us at www.deluxe.com.

Contacts

Brian Anderson, VP, Strategy & Investor Relations

651-447-4197

brian.anderson@deluxe.com

Keith Negrin, VP, Communications

612-669-1459

keith.negrin@deluxe.com

Articoli correlati

Sol-Ark Selects Enteligent’s NMax Rapid Shutdown with Optimization for its DC Module-Level Power Electronics Product Line

Business Wire Business Wire -
Sol-Ark’s new 0900-80V RSD with Optimization provides a one-stop-shop solution with exceptional energy recovery, panel-level data monitoring, and unparalleled...
Continua a leggere

Analog Devices to Participate in J.P. Morgan 14th Annual U.S. All Stars Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
WILMINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) today announced that the Company’s Chief Executive Officer & Chair of the...
Continua a leggere

Liberty Global Schedules Investor Call for Third Quarter 2023 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
DENVER, Colorado--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Liberty Global plc (“Liberty Global” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) today announced plans to...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php