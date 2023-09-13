Deluxe to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Deluxe (NYSE: DLX), a Trusted Payments and Data company, announced today that Barry McCarthy, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Chip Zint, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present virtually at the CL King 21st Annual Best Ideas Conference on Monday, September 18 at 1:15 pm ET, and at the Sidoti Virtual Small Cap Conference on Wednesday, September 20 at 8:30 am ET.





Interested parties can register and join live webcasts of these events from the investor relations section of the company’s website at www.investors.deluxe.com. A replay of the webcasts will be available following the events.

About Deluxe Corporation

Deluxe, a Trusted Payments and Data company, champions business so communities thrive. Our solutions help businesses pay, get paid, and grow. For more than 100 years, Deluxe customers have relied on our solutions and platforms at all stages of their lifecycle, from start-up to maturity. Our powerful scale supports millions of small businesses, thousands of vital financial institutions and hundreds of the world’s largest consumer brands, while processing approximately $3 trillion in annual payment volume. Our reach, scale and distribution channels position Deluxe to be our customers’ most trusted business partner. To learn how we can help your business, visit us at www.deluxe.com.

