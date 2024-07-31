Deluxe Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

Reported revenue decreased 5.9%, while comparable adjusted revenue decreased 3.0%.

Net income was $20.5 million, improving from $16.4 million in 2023, on stronger operating results and lower restructuring spend.

Second quarter GAAP diluted EPS expanded 24.3% to $0.46; Comparable adjusted diluted EPS improved 4.9% to $0.85.

First half operating cash flows increased 40% to $66.2 million, and free cash flow was $17.6 million through six months.

Comparable adjusted EBITDA increased 1.6% to $101.8 million.

Affirms 2024 guidance for adjusted EBITDA, adjusted diluted EPS, and free cash flow.

“Our consistent earnings growth and strong cash flow momentum from the first quarter continued through the first half, demonstrating the built-in operating leverage present across our portfolio,” said Barry McCarthy, President and CEO of Deluxe. “Year-to-date revenue growth in both the Merchant Services and Data Solutions segments remained very strong while our demonstrated North Star progress expanded our earnings, positioning the enterprise well to deliver our full-year growth targets.”

“We were pleased to see continued growth across comparable adjusted EBITDA, EPS, and year-to-date free cash flow metrics through the first half of the year,” said Chip Zint, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Deluxe. “Our continued focus on core capital allocation priorities, including reduced overall net debt levels relative to the prior year, gives us strong confidence in our overall trajectory toward our full-year and longer term financial objectives.”

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights (in millions, except per share amounts) 2nd Quarter 2024 2nd Quarter 2023 % Change Revenue $ 537.8 $ 571.7 (5.9 %) Comparable Adjusted Revenue $ 534.9 $ 551.6 (3.0 %) Net Income $ 20.5 $ 16.4 25.0 % Comparable Adjusted EBITDA $ 101.8 $ 100.2 1.6 % Diluted EPS $ 0.46 $ 0.37 24.3 % Comparable Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 0.85 $ 0.81 4.9 %

Revenue for the second quarter decreased 5.9% from the previous year. Comparable adjusted revenue, reflecting the removal of business exits, decreased 3.0% compared to the previous year.

Net income of $20.5 million was up from $16.4 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Comparable adjusted EBITDA margin was 19.0%, up 80 basis points from the prior year.

Comparable adjusted diluted EPS of $0.85 was up 4.9% year over year.

Outlook

The Company expects the following for full-year 2024, all figures are approximate and reflect the impact of business exits over the past 12 months:

Revenue of $2.12 to $2.16 billion

Adjusted EBITDA of $400 to $420 million

Adjusted diluted EPS of $3.10 to $3.40

Free cash flow of $80 to $100 million

The guidance outlined above is subject to, among other things, prevailing macroeconomic conditions, global unrest, labor supply issues, inflation, and the impact of divestitures.

Capital Allocation and Dividend

The Board of Directors recently approved a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share. The dividend will be payable on September 3, 2024, to shareholders of record as of market closing on August 19, 2024.

Earnings Call Information

About Deluxe Corporation

Forward-Looking Statements

DELUXE CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Product revenue $ 309.2 $ 323.8 $ 609.6 $ 634.1 Service revenue 228.6 247.9 463.2 483.0 Total revenue 537.8 571.7 1,072.8 1,117.1 Cost of products (115.1 ) (125.5 ) (229.6 ) (244.0 ) Cost of services (133.9 ) (144.5 ) (270.9 ) (276.7 ) Total cost of revenue (249.0 ) (270.0 ) (500.5 ) (520.7 ) Gross profit 288.8 301.7 572.3 596.4 Selling, general and administrative expense (233.9 ) (245.3 ) (467.9 ) (492.9 ) Restructuring and integration expense (11.0 ) (24.2 ) (24.9 ) (37.1 ) Gain on sale of businesses and long-lived assets 15.4 21.9 24.0 21.9 Operating income 59.3 54.1 103.5 88.3 Interest expense (30.2 ) (31.9 ) (61.0 ) (61.9 ) Other income 1.8 0.8 4.7 3.2 Income before income taxes 30.9 23.0 47.2 29.6 Income tax provision (10.4 ) (6.6 ) (15.9 ) (10.4 ) Net income 20.5 16.4 31.3 19.2 Non-controlling interest — — — (0.1 ) Net income attributable to Deluxe $ 20.5 $ 16.4 $ 31.3 $ 19.1 Weighted average dilutive shares 44.7 43.7 44.6 43.7 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.46 $ 0.37 $ 0.70 $ 0.44 Adjusted diluted earnings per share 0.86 0.93 1.62 1.73 Comparable adjusted diluted earnings per share 0.85 0.81 1.57 1.50 Capital expenditures 28.2 30.4 48.6 55.9 Depreciation and amortization expense 41.7 42.6 83.4 86.1 EBITDA 102.8 97.5 191.6 177.5 Adjusted EBITDA 103.4 108.4 203.8 208.8 Comparable adjusted EBITDA 101.8 100.2 198.6 190.8

DELUXE CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (dollars and shares in millions) (Unaudited) June 30,

2024 December 31, 2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 23.1 $ 72.0 Other current assets 368.3 689.0 Property, plant & equipment 112.4 116.5 Operating lease assets 52.4 59.0 Intangibles 357.8 391.7 Goodwill 1,430.5 1,430.6 Other non-current assets 321.8 321.8 Total assets $ 2,666.3 $ 3,080.6 Current portion of long-term debt $ 43.1 $ 86.2 Other current liabilities 361.3 732.9 Long-term debt 1,514.9 1,506.7 Non-current operating lease liabilities 52.0 58.8 Other non-current liabilities 74.5 91.4 Shareholders’ equity 620.5 604.6 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,666.3 $ 3,080.6 Net debt $ 1,534.9 $ 1,520.9 Shares outstanding 44.2 43.7

DELUXE CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in millions) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Cash provided (used) by: Operating activities: Net income $ 31.3 $ 19.2 Depreciation and amortization of intangibles 83.4 86.1 Gain on sale of businesses and long-lived assets (24.0 ) (21.9 ) Other (24.5 ) (36.1 ) Total operating activities 66.2 47.3 Investing activities: Proceeds from sale of businesses and long-lived assets 4.7 27.9 Purchases of capital assets (48.6 ) (55.9 ) Other — (9.9 ) Total investing activities (43.9 ) (37.9 ) Financing activities: Net change in debt, including debt issuance costs (37.4 ) 21.1 Dividends (27.5 ) (26.9 ) Net change in customer funds obligations (328.4 ) (149.3 ) Other (5.3 ) (5.6 ) Total financing activities (398.6 ) (160.7 ) Effect of exchange rate change on cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents (3.7 ) 3.1 Net change in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents (380.0 ) (148.2 ) Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents, beginning of year 458.0 337.4 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents, end of period $ 78.0 $ 189.2 Free cash flow $ 17.6 ($ 8.6 )

DELUXE CORPORATION SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue: Merchant Services $ 98.5 $ 91.5 $ 195.0 $ 180.6 B2B Payments 70.2 76.3 139.7 151.5 Data Solutions 57.4 59.3 117.1 103.7 Print 308.8 324.5 612.1 638.6 Business exits(1) 2.9 20.1 8.9 42.7 Total $ 537.8 $ 571.7 $ 1,072.8 $ 1,117.1 Comparable Adjusted Revenue $ 534.9 $ 551.6 $ 1,063.9 $ 1,074.4 Adjusted EBITDA: Merchant Services $ 19.2 $ 17.3 $ 40.6 $ 35.7 B2B Payments 14.0 15.2 27.3 28.7 Data Solutions 15.8 13.4 30.7 23.6 Print 93.9 104.8 184.8 200.0 Business Exits(1) / Corporate (39.5 ) (42.3 ) (79.6 ) (79.2 ) Total $ 103.4 $ 108.4 $ 203.8 $ 208.8 Comparable Adjusted EBITDA $ 101.8 $ 100.2 $ 198.6 $ 190.8 Adjusted EBITDA Margin: Merchant Services 19.5 % 18.9 % 20.8 % 19.8 % B2B Payments 19.9 % 19.9 % 19.5 % 18.9 % Data Solutions 27.5 % 22.6 % 26.2 % 22.8 % Print 30.4 % 32.3 % 30.2 % 31.3 % Total 19.2 % 19.0 % 19.0 % 18.7 % Comparable Adjusted EBITDA 19.0 % 18.2 % 18.7 % 17.8 % (1) Includes the North American web hosting and logo design businesses, which were sold in June 2023, and the payroll and human resources services business, which the company is currently exiting.

Effective January 1, 2024, the company revised its reportable business segments to align with structural and management reporting changes that better reflect its portfolio mix and offerings. The company did not operate under the new segment structure during 2023. Prior period segment information has been recast to reflect the current segment structure. The methodology utilized to determine segment operating performance did not change, and information regarding this methodology is provided in the Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements included in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023.

DELUXE CORPORATION



RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES



(in millions)



(Unaudited)

Note that the company has not reconciled the comparable adjusted revenue, comparable adjusted EBITDA or comparable adjusted diluted EPS outlook guidance for 2024 to the directly comparable GAAP measures. The outlook excludes the payroll and human resources services business, which the company is currently in the process of exiting. Revenue from this business is decreasing as its customers convert to other service providers, and as such, the company is unable to predict the results for this business in 2024. In addition, the company has not reconciled the adjusted comparable EBITDA, adjusted comparable diluted EPS or free cash flow outlook for 2024 to the directly comparable GAAP financial measures because the company does not provide outlook guidance for the reconciling items between net income, adjusted net income and adjusted EBITDA, and certain of these reconciling items impact cash flows from operating activities. Because of the substantial uncertainty and variability surrounding certain of these forward-looking reconciling items, including: asset impairment charges, restructuring and integration expense, gains and losses on sales of businesses and long-lived assets, and certain legal-related expenses, a reconciliation of the outlook for these non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort. The probable significance of certain of these reconciling items is high and, based on historical experience, could be material.

EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN

Management discloses EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin because it believes they are useful in evaluating the company’s operating performance, as the calculations eliminate the effect of interest expense, income taxes, the accounting effects of capital investments (i.e., depreciation and amortization) and in the case of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin, certain items, as presented below, that may not be indicative of current period operating performance. In addition, management utilizes these measures to assess the operating results and performance of the business, to perform analytical comparisons and to identify strategies to improve performance. Management also believes that an increasing EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA depict an increase in the value of the company. Management does not consider EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA to be measures of cash flow, as they do not consider certain cash requirements, such as interest, income taxes, debt service payments or capital investments. Management does not consider EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA or adjusted EBITDA margin to be substitutes for operating income or net income. Instead, management believes that these amounts are useful performance measures that should be considered in addition to GAAP performance measures.

Quarter Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 20.5 $ 16.4 $ 31.3 $ 19.2 Non-controlling interest — — — (0.1 ) Interest expense 30.2 31.9 61.0 61.9 Income tax provision 10.4 6.6 15.9 10.4 Depreciation and amortization expense 41.7 42.6 83.4 86.1 EBITDA 102.8 97.5 191.6 177.5 Restructuring and integration expense 11.0 27.5 25.8 41.6 Share-based compensation expense 5.0 5.5 10.1 11.4 Certain legal-related (benefit) expense — (0.2 ) 0.3 0.2 Gain on sale of businesses and long-lived assets (15.4 ) (21.9 ) (24.0 ) (21.9 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 103.4 $ 108.4 $ 203.8 $ 208.8 Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue (adjusted EBITDA margin) 19.2 % 19.0 % 19.0 % 18.7 %

DELUXE CORPORATION



RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (continued)



(in millions, except per share amounts)



(Unaudited)

ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS AND COMPARABLE ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS

Adjusted diluted EPS and comparable adjusted diluted EPS are key financial performance metrics used to assess the operating results and performance of the business and to identify strategies to improve performance. By excluding the impact of non-cash items or items that may not be indicative of current period operating performance, management believes that adjusted diluted EPS provides useful comparable information to assist in analyzing the company’s current and future operating performance. It is reasonable to expect that one or more of the excluded items will occur in future periods, but the amounts recognized may vary significantly. Comparable adjusted diluted EPS also excludes the impact of business exits, allowing management to evaluate comparable results on a year-over-year basis. Management does not consider adjusted diluted EPS or comparable adjusted diluted EPS to be substitutes for GAAP performance measures, but believes that they are useful performance measures that should be considered in addition to GAAP performance measures.

Quarter Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 20.5 $ 16.4 $ 31.3 $ 19.2 Non-controlling interest — — — (0.1 ) Net income attributable to Deluxe 20.5 16.4 31.3 19.1 Acquisition amortization 14.0 21.0 28.8 42.3 Accelerated amortization 6.8 — 9.9 — Restructuring and integration expense 11.0 27.5 25.8 41.6 Share-based compensation expense 5.0 5.5 10.1 11.4 Certain legal-related (benefit) expense — (0.2 ) 0.3 0.2 Gain on sale of businesses and long-lived assets (15.4 ) (21.9 ) (24.0 ) (21.9 ) Adjustments, pre-tax 21.4 31.9 50.9 73.6 Income tax provision impact of pretax adjustments(1) (3.5 ) (7.5 ) (9.9 ) (17.0 ) Adjustments, net of tax 17.9 24.4 41.0 56.6 Adjusted income attributable to Deluxe available to common shareholders (A) $ 38.4 $ 40.8 $ 72.3 $ 75.7 Business exits, pretax (0.7 ) (7.1 ) (2.8 ) (13.8 ) Income tax provision impact of business exits(1) 0.2 1.9 0.7 3.7 Business exits, net of tax (0.5 ) (5.2 ) (2.1 ) (10.1 ) Comparable adjusted income attributable to Deluxe available to common shareholders (B) $ 37.9 $ 35.6 $ 70.2 $ 65.6 Weighted-average dilutive shares (C) 44.7 43.7 44.6 43.7 Adjusted Diluted EPS (A) / (C) $ 0.86 $ 0.93 $ 1.62 $ 1.73 Comparable Adjusted Diluted EPS (B) / (C) $ 0.85 $ 0.81 $ 1.57 $ 1.50 (1) The tax effect of the pretax adjustments considers the tax treatment and related tax rate(s) that apply to each adjustment in the applicable tax jurisdiction(s). Generally, this results in a tax impact that approximates the U.S. effective tax rate for each adjustment. However, the tax impact of certain adjustments, such as share-based compensation expense, depends on whether the amounts are deductible in the respective tax jurisdictions and the applicable effective tax rate(s) in those jurisdictions.

DELUXE CORPORATION



RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (continued)



(in millions)



(Unaudited)

COMPARABLE ADJUSTED REVENUE, COMPARABLE ADJUSTED EBITDA AND COMPARABLE ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN

Management views the measures of comparable adjusted revenue, comparable adjusted EBITDA and comparable adjusted EBITDA margin, which exclude the impact of business exits, as important indicators when assessing and evaluating the performance of the business and when identifying strategies to improve performance. By excluding the impact of business exits, management is able to evaluate comparable results on a year-over-year basis. These measures are utilized by management to compare operational performance across fiscal periods when acquisitions or business exits occur.

Quarter Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Total revenue $ 537.8 $ 571.7 $ 1,072.8 $ 1,117.1 Business exits (2.9 ) (20.1 ) (8.9 ) (42.7 ) Comparable adjusted revenue $ 534.9 $ 551.6 $ 1,063.9 $ 1,074.4 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 103.4 $ 108.4 $ 203.8 $ 208.8 Business exits (1.6 ) (8.2 ) (5.2 ) (18.0 ) Comparable adjusted EBITDA $ 101.8 $ 100.2 $ 198.6 $ 190.8 Comparable adjusted EBITDA margin 19.0 % 18.2 % 18.7 % 17.8 % (1) The reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income can be found on a preceding page.

NET DEBT

Management believes that net debt is an important measure to monitor leverage and to evaluate the balance sheet. In calculating net debt, cash and cash equivalents are subtracted from total debt because they could be used to reduce the company’s debt obligations. A limitation associated with using net debt is that it subtracts cash and cash equivalents, and therefore, may imply that management intends to use cash and cash equivalents to reduce outstanding debt. In addition, net debt suggests that our debt obligations are less than the most comparable GAAP measure indicates.

June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Total debt $ 1,558.0 $ 1,592.9 Cash and cash equivalents (23.1 ) (72.0 ) Net debt $ 1,534.9 $ 1,520.9

DELUXE CORPORATION



RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (continued)



(in millions)



(Un

