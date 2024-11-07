Home Business Wire Deluxe Corporation Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results Available on Company’s Website
Deluxe Corporation Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results Available on Company’s Website

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Deluxe (NYSE: DLX), a Trusted Payments and Data company, today announced its third quarter 2024 financial results through an earnings release available on the company’s Investor Relations website at www.investors.deluxe.com. The earnings release will be furnished with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Form 8-K and available here.

At 5:00 p.m. ET (4:00 p.m. CT) today, the company will host an open-access conference call to discuss these financial results.

Conference Call Details:

Toll-free dial-in: 1-800-289-0438

Toll dial-in: 1-323-794-2423

Conference ID: 4894281

Audio & accompanying slides will be available via webcast accessible at www.investors.deluxe.com. For those unable to listen live, a replay will be available after 8:00 p.m. ET through midnight on November 13, 2024.

About Deluxe

Deluxe, a Trusted Payments and Data company, champions business so communities thrive. Our solutions help businesses pay, get paid, and grow. For more than 100 years, Deluxe customers have relied on our solutions and platforms at all stages of their lifecycle, from start-up to maturity. Our powerful scale supports millions of small businesses, thousands of vital financial institutions and hundreds of the world’s largest consumer brands, while processing more than $2 trillion in annual payment volume. Our reach, scale and distribution channels position Deluxe to be our customers’ most trusted business partner. To learn how we can help your business, visit us at www.deluxe.com.

Contacts

Brian Anderson, VP, Strategy and Investor Relations

651-447-4197

brian.anderson@deluxe.com

Keith Negrin, VP, Communications

612-669-1459

keith.negrin@deluxe.com

