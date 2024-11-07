Deluxe Corporation Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results Available on Company’s Website

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Deluxe (NYSE: DLX), a Trusted Payments and Data company, today announced its third quarter 2024 financial results through an earnings release available on the company’s Investor Relations website at www.investors.deluxe.com. The earnings release will be furnished with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Form 8-K and available here.

At 5:00 p.m. ET (4:00 p.m. CT) today, the company will host an open-access conference call to discuss these financial results.

Conference Call Details:



Toll-free dial-in: 1-800-289-0438



Toll dial-in: 1-323-794-2423



Conference ID: 4894281

Audio & accompanying slides will be available via webcast accessible at www.investors.deluxe.com. For those unable to listen live, a replay will be available after 8:00 p.m. ET through midnight on November 13, 2024.

