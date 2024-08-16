Deluxe Announces Inducement Grants for John Rubinetti

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Deluxe (NYSE: DLX), a Trusted Payments and Data Company, has announced inducement grants in connection with the recent hiring of John F. Rubinetti, III as its Senior Vice President, President of B2B Payments.

In connection with Mr. Rubinetti’s hire, Deluxe agreed to grant to Mr. Rubinetti restricted stock units in the aggregate amount of $820,000 as an inducement for him to join the company. The grant of 41,144 restricted stock units was made on August 15, 2024.

