Home Business Wire Deluxe Announces Inducement Grants for John Rubinetti
Business Wire

Deluxe Announces Inducement Grants for John Rubinetti

di Business Wire

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Deluxe (NYSE: DLX), a Trusted Payments and Data Company, has announced inducement grants in connection with the recent hiring of John F. Rubinetti, III as its Senior Vice President, President of B2B Payments.

In connection with Mr. Rubinetti’s hire, Deluxe agreed to grant to Mr. Rubinetti restricted stock units in the aggregate amount of $820,000 as an inducement for him to join the company. The grant of 41,144 restricted stock units was made on August 15, 2024.

About Deluxe Corporation

Deluxe, a Trusted Payments and Data Company, champions business so communities thrive. Our solutions help businesses pay, get paid, and grow. For more than 100 years, Deluxe customers have relied on our solutions and platforms at all stages of their lifecycle, from start-up to maturity. Our powerful scale supports millions of small businesses, thousands of vital financial institutions and hundreds of the world’s largest consumer brands, while processing more than $2 trillion in annual payment volume. Our reach, scale and distribution channels position Deluxe to be our customers’ most trusted business partner. To learn how we can help your business, visit us at www.deluxe.com.

Contacts

Brian Anderson, VP, Strategy & Investor Relations

651-447-4197

brian.anderson@deluxe.com

Keith Negrin, VP, Communications

612-669-1459

keith.negrin@deluxe.com

Articoli correlati

Fonon Additive Manufacturing: Bringing High-Tech to Rail Transport Industry

Business Wire Business Wire -
Transport Manufacturers Find Financial and Environmental Advantages With 3D Laser PrintingORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fonon Corporation’s Bulk-To-Shape (BTS) additive manufacturing technology,...
Continua a leggere

Spire Global Launches Seven LEMUR Satellites on SpaceX Transporter-11 Mission

Business Wire Business Wire -
The satellites will monitor soil moisture, improve global weather forecasts and serve missions for Space Services customersVANDENBERG SPACE FORCE...
Continua a leggere

Planet Launches First Tanager-1 (Hyperspectral Satellite) and 36 SuperDoves with SpaceX

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL), a leading provider of daily Earth data and insights, announced today that its...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php