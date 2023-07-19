Deluxe Adds Two to Executive Leadership Team

Moves elevate leaders of Merchant Services, Data Solutions

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Deluxe (NYSE: DLX), a Trusted Payments and Data company, has announced two additions to its Executive Leadership Team, effective July 1, 2023. These additions form a realigned leadership team designed to better reflect the company’s portfolio mix and offerings.





Debra Bradford has been named President of Merchant Services. Debra joined First American Payment Systems by Deluxe in 2001 and has served as President and Chief Financial Officer of First American since 2008. Deluxe acquired First American in 2021, the largest acquisition in the company’s history. The successful integration of these organizations has nearly doubled the size of the Deluxe Payments business, resulting in an expanded portfolio of offerings and opening up synergistic opportunities for Deluxe customers.

“Debra is an unquestioned leader in the world of merchant services,” said Barry McCarthy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Deluxe. “She drove First American’s success prior to our acquisition and has been key to its continued growth post-integration. Having her experience and expertise by my side is an invaluable asset to both our company and our customers.”

Kristopher Lazzaretti has been named President of Data Solutions. Kris joined First Manhattan Consulting Group (FMCG) in 2006, where he co-founded FMCG Direct. Deluxe acquired FMCG in 2017, with Kris most recently serving as head of Data-Driven Marketing (DDM) for Deluxe. DDM has become a core offering for Deluxe, having grown consistently since the acquisition and representing the company’s stronghold in the data analytics space.

“Kris has been instrumental to our growth in data analytics,” said McCarthy. “He built the industry’s deepest, most advanced offering from the ground up and has continued to evolve, providing our customers a competitive advantage in the marketplace. Bringing this entrepreneurial spirit and experience to our leadership table will drive continued advancements to our portfolio and our business.”

More background on Deluxe’s full leadership team can be found at deluxe.com/about/deluxe-leadership/.

