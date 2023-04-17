Delphi Research Debuts 3 Dynamic Subscription Plans, Elevating the Digital Asset Experience with Cutting-Edge Research, Analytics, and Exclusive Video Content

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Delphi Research, a leading provider of data-driven research and analytics for the digital asset industry, is thrilled to announce the launch of three comprehensive subscription plans to cater to the evolving needs of crypto enthusiasts, professional investors, and institutional strategists. These plans have been meticulously designed to address the specific requirements of each customer segment, providing unparalleled insights and tools to help them succeed in the rapidly growing digital asset space.

Introducing the three new subscription plans:

Delphi Starter – Priced at $149 per month, this plan is perfect for “Curious Crypto Enthusiasts” looking to deepen their understanding of the digital asset landscape. Subscribers will enjoy premium video content like “Bull vs Bear,” a macro-focused show, and “Check the Chain,” a DeFi and Infrastructure-focused series. Additionally, they will receive access to Delphi’s Alpha Feed , a real-time newsfeed of expert commentary, and basic access to Delphi’s Data Analytics tools to view curated dashboards and create custom charts. A 7-day free trial is available for those interested in exploring the plan. Delphi Pro – For the “Crypto Professional” segment, Delphi Pro starts at $499 per month and offers in-depth institutional-grade research covering DeFi, Markets, NFTs, DAOs, Layer 1 and 2 Blockchains, and Crypto Infrastructure. Members will also benefit from Delphi’s Alpha Feed, Data Analytics tools, premium video content, and exclusive access to a private Telegram chat to engage with fellow Pro members and the Delphi Analyst team. Delphi All Access – Designed for “Institutional Crypto Strategists,” Delphi All Access starts at $999 per month, including three user seats. This plan includes all features of the Delphi Starter and Pro plans, plus exclusive access to sophisticated Quant & Forecasting tools for backtesting, asset analysis, on-chain metrics, DeFi analysis, and asset correlation charts. Interested parties can email sales@delphidigital.io to schedule a personalized demo with the Delphi team.

To celebrate the launch, Delphi Research will be hosting a series of monthly webinars showcasing the capabilities of the Datahub and Quant & Forecasting tools, demonstrating how these resources can provide valuable insights and drive success in the digital asset market.

To learn more about Delphi Research subscription plans or to sign up for a trial or demonstration, please visit https://delphidigital.io/plans or contact the Delphi team at sales@delphidigital.io.

About Delphi Research:

Delphi Research is a premier provider of data-driven research, analytics, and insights for the digital asset industry. With a team of experienced analysts and a suite of powerful tools, Delphi Research empowers individuals and institutions to navigate the complex and rapidly evolving world of cryptocurrencies and digital assets, driving informed decision-making.

Contacts

Colin Gillingham



Head of Marketing



colin@delphidigital.io