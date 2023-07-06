Deloitte and CoreStack Join Forces to Deliver Best-in-Class Cloud Operations Capabilities

The partnership will help clients minimize their cloud expenses while maximizing business opportunities with enhanced compliance and productivity

NEW DELHI & BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cloudgovernance–Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP (Deloitte India) and CoreStack, a global provider of multi-cloud governance solutions, today announced a strategic alliance aimed at transforming cloud operations and optimization.

The combination of Deloitte’s extensive industry expertise and operational excellence, along with CoreStack’s NextGen Cloud governance platform, will streamline cloud operations, mitigate risks, expedite delivery, optimize performance, and enhance visibility across multi-cloud environments. The alliance will enable businesses in India to achieve continuous and autonomous governance for enhanced efficiency, scalability, and innovation in the digital realm. Moreover, it will empower users to directly perform auto-remediation tasks from the CoreStack dashboard, further simplifying the process.

“Our strategic alliance with CoreStack marks a defining milestone in our cloud operations portfolio, with the unique combination of deep industry expertise, coupled with the power of cloud technology that can help them achieve extraordinary outcomes. Together with our strong network, our objective is to help clients in their digital transformation journey with strategic moves and comprehensive tools that contribute towards their business success,” said Sathish Gopalaiah, President, Consulting, Deloitte South Asia.

“The new solution from CoreStack and Deloitte India is designed to cater to customers across sectors, who are looking to optimize their cloud management and maximize their investments,” said Suren Singh, Chief Sales & Partnerships Officer at CoreStack. “Whether it’s businesses in finance, health care, retail, manufacturing, or any other industry, the solution provides the necessary tools and capabilities to ensure cloud governance, cost optimization, and operational efficiencies.”

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) does not provide services to clients. Please see www.deloitte.com/about for a more detailed description of DTTL and its member firms.

About CoreStack

CoreStack is an AI-powered NextGen Cloud Governance platform that enables enterprises to embrace the cloud with confidence, rapidly achieving intelligent, continuous, and autonomous cloud governance at scale. The CoreStack portfolio includes two sets of multi-cloud solutions — Cumulus, a set of governance modules for FinOps, SecOps, and CloudOps, and Compass, a point-in-time assessment against a Well-Architected Framework. CoreStack helps 750+ global enterprises govern more than US$2 billion in annual cloud consumption. Frost & Sullivan, Forrester, Gartner, S&P Global, and IDC have recognized CoreStack as an innovator and leader in cloud management. The company is a Microsoft Azure (Legacy) Gold Partner, Amazon AWS Technology Partner with Cloud Operations Competency, Oracle Cloud Build Partner, and Google Cloud Build Partner. To learn more, visit www.corestack.io.

