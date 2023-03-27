Dell’Oro Group Will Present the Latest Market Research at SmartNICs Summit 2023

<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
SmartNIC Opportunities for the Hyperscale and Non-Hyperscale Markets Could Reach Parity by 2027

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#smartnicssummit–SmartNICs Summit announces that Dell’Oro Group will be the market analyst partner at its second annual event. The Summit is on June 13-15, 2023 at the Doubletree by Hilton San Jose Hotel. Dell’Oro Group Senior Research Director Baron Fung will present a “Market Research Update” in the leadoff plenary and will also discuss industry trends in the closing panel.

“The latest market research is vital for SmartNIC designers and users,” said Chuck Sobey, Summit General Chair. “They must know which products are succeeding, how demand will change, and what customers want. Dell’Oro Group is a leader in providing crucial information for industry participants. They add a key dimension to our event.”

“I am pleased to join the second SmartNICs Summit. SmartNICs can make data centers more productive by accelerating specific workloads such as analytics or AI. The Summit will focus on the devices’ capabilities, use cases, and development platforms. It will help designers with a major new approach to building faster, more capable networks,” said Baron Fung of Dell’Oro Group.

Highlights of recent Dell’Oro Group market research are on the SmartNICs Summit Website under the Resources tab.

About SmartNICs Summit

SmartNICs Summit showcases the emerging SmartNIC market. It features the trends and people leading the adoption of SmartNICs in enterprise data centers and clouds. The Summit is a product of Semper Technologies.

About Dell’Oro Group

Dell’Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, security, enterprise networks, and data center infrastructure markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell’Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.

Supporting Resources:

To discuss sponsoring and exhibiting, contact:

Elizabeth Leventhal, Exhibit Sales Manager

Elizabeth@SmartNICsSummit.com
+1.760.809.5755

To ask about the program, contact:

Lance Leventhal, Program Chairperson

Lance@SmartNICsSummit.com
+1.858.756.3327

Contacts

Elizabeth Leventhal

Director, Media Relations

SmartNICs Summit

Elizabeth@SmartNICsSummit.com
www.smartnicssummit.com
+1.760.809.5755

Daisy Kwok

Director, Marketing Communications and Media Relations

Dell’Oro Group

Daisy@delloro.com
www.delloro.com

