Dell Technologies to Present at Investor Conference in March

ROUND ROCK, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) announces that Yvonne McGill, chief financial officer, will present in a fireside chat at the following conference:

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference – San Francisco, CA

Wednesday, March 5, 2025

10:45 a.m. PT / 1:45 p.m. ET

A live webcast and a replay of all conference webcasts will be available on Dell Technologies’ Investor Relations page at investors.delltechnologies.com.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry’s broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the AI era.

Copyright © 2025 Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. All Rights Reserved. Dell Technologies, Dell, EMC and Dell EMC are trademarks of Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Investor Relations: Investor_Relations@Dell.com

Media Relations: Media.Relations@Dell.com