Dell Technologies Delivers Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

ROUND ROCK, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) announces financial results for its fiscal 2025 fourth quarter and full year. The company also provides guidance for its fiscal 2026 first quarter and full year.

Full-Year Summary

Full-year revenue of $95.6 billion, up 8% year over year

Full-year operating income of $6.2 billion, up 15% year over year, and non-GAAP operating income of $8.5 billion, up 8%

Record full-year diluted earnings per share of $6.38, up 39% year over year, and record non-GAAP diluted EPS of $8.14, up 10%

Cash flow from operations was $4.5 billion

Announcing a cash dividend increase of 18% and $10 billion increase in share repurchase authorization

FY26 guidance: Full-year revenue growth of 8%, diluted EPS growth of 23% and non-GAAP diluted EPS growth of 14%

Fourth-Quarter Summary

Fourth-quarter revenue of $23.9 billion, up 7% year over year

Fourth-quarter operating income of $2.2 billion, up 40% year over year, and non-GAAP operating income of $2.7 billion, up 22%

Record fourth-quarter diluted EPS of $2.15, up 30% year over year, and record non-GAAP diluted EPS of $2.68, up 18%

“ FY25 was a transformative year – we hit $95.6 billion in revenue, grew our core business double digits, unlocked efficiencies, and drove record EPS,” said Yvonne McGill, chief financial officer, Dell Technologies. “ We’re raising our annual dividend by 18%, demonstrating our commitment to shareholder return and confidence in our opportunity to grow in FY26.”

“ In Q4 we grew our Infrastructure Solutions Group revenue by 22%, and we’re well positioned to capture growth across every segment of our business,” said Jeff Clarke, vice chairman and chief operating officer, Dell Technologies. “ Our prospects for AI are strong, as we extend AI from the largest cloud service providers, into the enterprise at-scale, and out to the edge with the PC. The deals we’ve booked with xAI and others puts our AI server backlog at roughly $9 billion as of today.”

Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG)

Full-year revenue: $43.6 billion, up 29% year over year

Full-year operating income: $5.6 billion, up 30% year over year

Fourth-quarter revenue: $11.4 billion, up 22% year over year

Fourth-quarter Servers and Networking revenue: $6.6 billion, up 37%, driven by AI and traditional server demand

Fourth-quarter Storage revenue: $4.7 billion, up 5%

Record fourth-quarter operating income: $2.1 billion, up 44% year over year

Client Solutions Group (CSG)

Full-year revenue: $48.4 billion, down 1% year over year

Full-year operating income: $3.0 billion, down 20% year over year

Fourth-quarter revenue: $11.9 billion, up 1% year over year

Fourth-quarter Commercial Client revenue: $10.0 billion, up 5%

Fourth-quarter Consumer revenue: $1.9 billion, down 12%

Fourth-quarter operating income: $631 million, down 19% year over year

Capital Return

Dell Technologies is increasing its annual cash dividend by 18% to an expected $2.10 per common share, with $0.525 per common share for the first quarterly distribution payable on May 2, 2025, to shareholders of record as of April 22, 2025. Additionally, the company’s board of directors approved a $10 billion increase in its share repurchase authorization.

Guidance Summary

Full-year FY26 revenue expected between $101.0 billion and $105.0 billion, up 8% year over year at the midpoint of $103.0 billion

Full-year FY26 GAAP diluted EPS expected to be $7.85, up 23% year over year, and non-GAAP diluted EPS to be $9.30, up 14%

First-quarter FY26 revenue expected between $22.5 billion and $23.5 billion, up 3% year over year at the midpoint of $23.0 billion

First-quarter FY26 GAAP diluted EPS expected to be $1.29, down 6% year over year, and non-GAAP diluted EPS to be $1.65, up 25%

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended January 31, 2025 February 2, 2024 Change January 31, 2025 February 2, 2024 Change (in millions, except per share amounts and percentages; unaudited) Net revenue $ 23,931 $ 22,318 7% $ 95,567 $ 88,425 8% Operating income $ 2,159 $ 1,547 40% $ 6,237 $ 5,411 15% Net income $ 1,532 $ 1,208 27% $ 4,576 $ 3,372 36% Change in cash from operating activities $ 585 $ 1,533 (62)% $ 4,521 $ 8,676 (48)% Earnings per share — diluted $ 2.15 $ 1.66 30% $ 6.38 $ 4.60 39% Non-GAAP operating income $ 2,674 $ 2,195 22% $ 8,529 $ 7,878 8% Non-GAAP net income $ 1,911 $ 1,660 15% $ 5,865 $ 5,422 8% Adjusted free cash flow $ 474 $ 1,010 (53)% $ 3,097 $ 5,607 (45)% Non-GAAP earnings per share — diluted $ 2.68 $ 2.27 18% $ 8.14 $ 7.37 10%

Information about Dell Technologies’ non-GAAP financial measures is provided under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below. All comparisons in this press release are year over year unless otherwise noted.

Operating Segments Results

Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended January 31, 2025 February 2, 2024 Change January 31, 2025 February 2, 2024 Change (in millions, except percentages; unaudited) Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG): Net revenue: Servers and networking $ 6,634 $ 4,857 37% $ 27,136 $ 17,624 54% Storage 4,718 4,475 5% 16,457 16,261 1% Total ISG net revenue $ 11,352 $ 9,332 22% $ 43,593 $ 33,885 29% Operating Income: ISG operating income $ 2,051 $ 1,428 44% $ 5,579 $ 4,286 30% % of ISG net revenue 18.1 % 15.3 % 12.8 % 12.6 % % of total reportable segment operating income 76 % 65 % 65 % 54 % Client Solutions Group (CSG): Net revenue: Commercial $ 9,996 $ 9,563 5% $ 40,844 $ 39,814 3% Consumer 1,885 2,152 (12)% 7,549 9,102 (17)% Total CSG net revenue $ 11,881 $ 11,715 1% $ 48,393 $ 48,916 (1)% Operating Income: CSG operating income $ 631 $ 782 (19)% $ 2,972 $ 3,712 (20)% % of CSG net revenue 5.3 % 6.7 % 6.1 % 7.6 % % of total reportable segment operating income 24 % 35 % 35 % 46 %

Revised Consolidated Financial Statements and Non-GAAP Financial Measures for Correction of Immaterial Errors

During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, Dell Technologies discovered accumulated credits from suppliers that were not recorded or not recorded in the correct period in its previously reported financial results. The company initiated an investigation that indicated that the credits resulted from the actions of certain employees that support a limited number of suppliers, impacting the Client Solutions Group segment and overstating cost of goods sold by approximately $200 million in fiscal 2024 and $148 million in fiscal 2025 for the nine months ended November 1, 2024.

The company determined the impacts were not material, individually or in the aggregate, to its previously issued consolidated financial statements for any of the prior quarters or the annual period in which they occurred. However, in accordance with SEC Staff Accounting Bulletin No. 108, the company concluded that correcting the cumulative misstatement in the current period would be material to its results of operations for fiscal 2025. The company has revised its prior period financial statements to correct for the overstatement of cost of goods sold in its Consolidated Statements of Income, net of the related income tax effect, and the corresponding amounts impacting the Consolidated Statements of Financial Position during the fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2025 interim periods and for the fiscal year ended February 2, 2024 as shown on Exhibit A, “Revision of Previously Issued Financial Results.”

Conference call information

As previously announced, the company will hold a conference call to discuss its performance and financial guidance on Feb. 27 at 3:30 p.m. CST. Prior to the start of the conference call, prepared remarks and a presentation containing additional financial and operating information may be downloaded from investors.delltechnologies.com. The conference call will be broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed at https://investors.delltechnologies.com/news-events/upcoming-events.

For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, the final remarks and presentation with additional financial and operating information will be available following the broadcast, and an archived version will be available at the same location for one year.

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC. Consolidated Statements of Income and Related Financial Highlights (in millions, except percentages; unaudited) Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended January 31, 2025 February 2, 2024 Change January 31, 2025 February 2, 2024 Change Net revenue: Products $ 18,049 $ 16,149 12% $ 71,420 $ 64,353 11% Services 5,882 6,169 (5)% 24,147 24,072 —% Total net revenue 23,931 22,318 7% 95,567 88,425 8% Cost of net revenue: Products 14,924 13,337 12% 60,162 53,116 13% Services 3,329 3,609 (8)% 14,155 14,240 (1)% Total cost of net revenue 18,253 16,946 8% 74,317 67,356 10% Gross margin 5,678 5,372 6% 21,250 21,069 1% Operating expenses: Selling, general, and administrative 2,746 3,109 (12)% 11,952 12,857 (7)% Research and development 773 716 8% 3,061 2,801 9% Total operating expenses 3,519 3,825 (8)% 15,013 15,658 (4)% Operating income 2,159 1,547 40% 6,237 5,411 15% Interest and other, net (187 ) (203 ) 8% (1,189 ) (1,324 ) 10% Income before income taxes 1,972 1,344 47% 5,048 4,087 24% Income tax expense 440 136 224% 472 715 (34)% Net income 1,532 1,208 27% 4,576 3,372 36% Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests (1 ) (2 ) 50% (16 ) (16 ) —% Net income attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. $ 1,533 $ 1,210 27% $ 4,592 $ 3,388 36% Percentage of Total Net Revenue: Gross margin 23.7 % 24.1 % 22.2 % 23.8 % Selling, general, and administrative 11.5 % 13.9 % 12.5 % 14.5 % Research and development 3.2 % 3.2 % 3.2 % 3.2 % Operating expenses 14.7 % 17.1 % 15.7 % 17.7 % Operating income 9.0 % 6.9 % 6.5 % 6.1 % Income before income taxes 8.2 % 6.0 % 5.3 % 4.6 % Net income 6.4 % 5.4 % 4.8 % 3.8 % Income tax rate 22.3 % 10.1 % 9.4 % 17.5 % Amounts are based on underlying data and may not visually foot due to rounding.

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (in millions; unaudited) January 31, 2025 February 2, 2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,633 $ 7,366 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $63 and $71 10,298 9,343 Short-term financing receivables, net of allowance of $78 and $79 5,304 4,643 Inventories 6,716 3,622 Other current assets 9,610 11,010 Current assets held for sale 668 — Total current assets 36,229 35,984 Property, plant, and equipment, net 6,336 6,432 Long-term investments 1,496 1,316 Long-term financing receivables, net of allowance of $75 and $91 5,927 5,877 Goodwill 19,120 19,700 Intangible assets, net 4,988 5,701 Other non-current assets 5,650 7,116 Total assets $ 79,746 $ 82,126 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term debt $ 5,204 $ 6,982 Accounts payable 20,832 19,226 Accrued and other 6,597 6,828 Short-term deferred revenue 13,673 15,318 Current liabilities held for sale 221 — Total current liabilities 46,527 48,354 Long-term debt 19,363 19,012 Long-term deferred revenue 12,292 13,827 Other non-current liabilities 2,951 3,065 Total liabilities 81,133 84,258 Stockholders’ equity (deficit): Common stock and capital in excess of $0.01 par value 9,119 8,926 Treasury stock at cost (8,502 ) (5,900 ) Accumulated deficit (1,160 ) (4,453 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (939 ) (800 ) Total Dell Technologies Inc. stockholders’ equity (deficit) (1,482 ) (2,227 ) Non-controlling interests 95 95 Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) (1,387 ) (2,132 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 79,746 $ 82,126

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in millions; unaudited) Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended January 31, 2025 February 2, 2024 January 31, 2025 February 2, 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 1,532 $ 1,208 $ 4,576 $ 3,372 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: (947 ) 325 (55 ) 5,304 Change in cash from operating activities 585 1,533 4,521 8,676 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of investments (42 ) (29 ) (125 ) (172 ) Maturities and sales of investments 45 76 382 226 Capital expenditures and capitalized software development costs (735 ) (727 ) (2,652 ) (2,756 ) Acquisition of businesses and assets, net — 1 — (126 ) Other 54 10 180 45 Change in cash from investing activities (678 ) (669 ) (2,215 ) (2,783 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from the issuance of common stock — 2 1 10 Repurchases of common stock (734 ) (878 ) (2,588 ) (2,080 ) Repurchases of common stock for employee tax withholdings (17 ) (18 ) (577 ) (372 ) Payments of dividends and dividend equivalents (311 ) (261 ) (1,275 ) (1,072 ) Proceeds from debt 645 871 9,258 7,775 Repayments of debt (976 ) (1,480 ) (10,570 ) (11,246 ) Debt-related costs and other, net 2 (55 ) (64 ) (109 ) Change in cash from financing activities (1,391 ) (1,819 ) (5,815 ) (7,094 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (101 ) 14 (179 ) (186 ) Change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (1,585 ) (941 ) (3,688 ) (1,387 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of the period 5,404 8,448 7,507 8,894 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of the period $ 3,819 $ 7,507 $ 3,819 $ 7,507

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC. Segment Information (in millions, except percentages; unaudited; continued on next page) Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended January 31, 2025 February 2, 2024 Change January 31, 2025 February 2, 2024 Change Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG): Net revenue: Servers and networking $ 6,634 $ 4,857 37% $ 27,136 $ 17,624 54% Storage 4,718 4,475 5% 16,457 16,261 1% Total ISG net revenue $ 11,352 $ 9,332 22% $ 43,593 $ 33,885 29% Operating Income: ISG operating income $ 2,051 $ 1,428 44% $ 5,579 $ 4,286 30% % of ISG net revenue 18.1 % 15.3 % 12.8 % 12.6 % % of total reportable segment operating income 76 % 65 % 65 % 54 % Client Solutions Group (CSG): Net revenue: Commercial $ 9,996 $ 9,563 5% $ 40,844 $ 39,814 3% Consumer 1,885 2,152 (12)% 7,549 9,102 (17)% Total CSG net revenue $ 11,881 $ 11,715 1% $ 48,393 $ 48,916 (1)% Operating Income: CSG operating income $ 631 $ 782 (19)% $ 2,972 $ 3,712 (20)% % of CSG net revenue 5.3 % 6.7 % 6.1 % 7.6 % % of total reportable segment operating income 24 % 35 % 35 % 46 % Amounts are based on underlying data and may not visually foot due to rounding.

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC. Segment Information (in millions; unaudited; continued) Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended January 31, 2025 February 2, 2024 January 31, 2025 February 2, 2024 Reconciliation to consolidated net revenue: Reportable segment net revenue $ 23,233 $ 21,047 $ 91,986 $ 82,801 Corporate and other (a) 698 1,271 3,581 5,624 Total consolidated net revenue $ 23,931 $ 22,318 $ 95,567 $ 88,425 Reconciliation to consolidated operating income: Reportable segment operating income $ 2,682 $ 2,210 $ 8,551 $ 7,998 Corporate and other (a) (8 ) (15 ) (22 ) (120 ) Amortization of intangibles (b) (163 ) (210 ) (667 ) (833 ) Stock-based compensation expense (c) (186 ) (203 ) (785 ) (878 ) Other corporate expenses (d) (166 ) (235 ) (840 ) (756 ) Total consolidated operating income $ 2,159 $ 1,547 $ 6,237 $ 5,411

_________________ (a) Corporate and other consists of results of (i) VMware Resale, (ii) Secureworks, and (iii) Virtustream, and do not meet the requirements for a reportable segment, either individually or collectively. Additionally, Corporate and other includes other items that are managed at the corporate level and are not allocated to reportable segments. (b) Amortization of intangibles includes non-cash purchase accounting adjustments that are primarily related to the EMC merger transaction. (c) Stock-based compensation expense consists of equity awards granted based on the estimated fair value of those awards at grant date. (d) Other corporate expenses includes severance expenses, payroll taxes associated with stock-based compensation, facility action costs, transaction-related expenses, impairment charges, incentive charges related to equity investments, and other costs.

