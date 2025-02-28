Dell Technologies Delivers Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

ROUND ROCK, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) announces financial results for its fiscal 2025 fourth quarter and full year. The company also provides guidance for its fiscal 2026 first quarter and full year.
Full-Year Summary
- Full-year revenue of $95.6 billion, up 8% year over year
- Full-year operating income of $6.2 billion, up 15% year over year, and non-GAAP operating income of $8.5 billion, up 8%
- Record full-year diluted earnings per share of $6.38, up 39% year over year, and record non-GAAP diluted EPS of $8.14, up 10%
- Cash flow from operations was $4.5 billion
- Announcing a cash dividend increase of 18% and $10 billion increase in share repurchase authorization
- FY26 guidance: Full-year revenue growth of 8%, diluted EPS growth of 23% and non-GAAP diluted EPS growth of 14%
Fourth-Quarter Summary
- Fourth-quarter revenue of $23.9 billion, up 7% year over year
- Fourth-quarter operating income of $2.2 billion, up 40% year over year, and non-GAAP operating income of $2.7 billion, up 22%
- Record fourth-quarter diluted EPS of $2.15, up 30% year over year, and record non-GAAP diluted EPS of $2.68, up 18%
“FY25 was a transformative year – we hit $95.6 billion in revenue, grew our core business double digits, unlocked efficiencies, and drove record EPS,” said Yvonne McGill, chief financial officer, Dell Technologies. “We’re raising our annual dividend by 18%, demonstrating our commitment to shareholder return and confidence in our opportunity to grow in FY26.”
“In Q4 we grew our Infrastructure Solutions Group revenue by 22%, and we’re well positioned to capture growth across every segment of our business,” said Jeff Clarke, vice chairman and chief operating officer, Dell Technologies. “Our prospects for AI are strong, as we extend AI from the largest cloud service providers, into the enterprise at-scale, and out to the edge with the PC. The deals we’ve booked with xAI and others puts our AI server backlog at roughly $9 billion as of today.”
Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG)
- Full-year revenue: $43.6 billion, up 29% year over year
- Full-year operating income: $5.6 billion, up 30% year over year
- Fourth-quarter revenue: $11.4 billion, up 22% year over year
- Fourth-quarter Servers and Networking revenue: $6.6 billion, up 37%, driven by AI and traditional server demand
- Fourth-quarter Storage revenue: $4.7 billion, up 5%
- Record fourth-quarter operating income: $2.1 billion, up 44% year over year
Client Solutions Group (CSG)
- Full-year revenue: $48.4 billion, down 1% year over year
- Full-year operating income: $3.0 billion, down 20% year over year
- Fourth-quarter revenue: $11.9 billion, up 1% year over year
- Fourth-quarter Commercial Client revenue: $10.0 billion, up 5%
- Fourth-quarter Consumer revenue: $1.9 billion, down 12%
- Fourth-quarter operating income: $631 million, down 19% year over year
Capital Return
Dell Technologies is increasing its annual cash dividend by 18% to an expected $2.10 per common share, with $0.525 per common share for the first quarterly distribution payable on May 2, 2025, to shareholders of record as of April 22, 2025. Additionally, the company’s board of directors approved a $10 billion increase in its share repurchase authorization.
Guidance Summary
- Full-year FY26 revenue expected between $101.0 billion and $105.0 billion, up 8% year over year at the midpoint of $103.0 billion
- Full-year FY26 GAAP diluted EPS expected to be $7.85, up 23% year over year, and non-GAAP diluted EPS to be $9.30, up 14%
- First-quarter FY26 revenue expected between $22.5 billion and $23.5 billion, up 3% year over year at the midpoint of $23.0 billion
- First-quarter FY26 GAAP diluted EPS expected to be $1.29, down 6% year over year, and non-GAAP diluted EPS to be $1.65, up 25%
Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2025 Financial Results
Three Months Ended
Fiscal Year Ended
January 31,
2025
February 2,
2024
Change
January 31,
2025
February 2,
2024
Change
(in millions, except per share amounts and percentages; unaudited)
Net revenue
$
23,931
$
22,318
7%
$
95,567
$
88,425
8%
Operating income
$
2,159
$
1,547
40%
$
6,237
$
5,411
15%
Net income
$
1,532
$
1,208
27%
$
4,576
$
3,372
36%
Change in cash from operating activities
$
585
$
1,533
(62)%
$
4,521
$
8,676
(48)%
Earnings per share — diluted
$
2.15
$
1.66
30%
$
6.38
$
4.60
39%
Non-GAAP operating income
$
2,674
$
2,195
22%
$
8,529
$
7,878
8%
Non-GAAP net income
$
1,911
$
1,660
15%
$
5,865
$
5,422
8%
Adjusted free cash flow
$
474
$
1,010
(53)%
$
3,097
$
5,607
(45)%
Non-GAAP earnings per share — diluted
$
2.68
$
2.27
18%
$
8.14
$
7.37
10%
Information about Dell Technologies’ non-GAAP financial measures is provided under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below. All comparisons in this press release are year over year unless otherwise noted.
Operating Segments Results
Three Months Ended
Fiscal Year Ended
January 31,
2025
February 2,
2024
Change
January 31,
2025
February 2,
2024
Change
(in millions, except percentages; unaudited)
Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG):
Net revenue:
Servers and networking
$
6,634
$
4,857
37%
$
27,136
$
17,624
54%
Storage
4,718
4,475
5%
16,457
16,261
1%
Total ISG net revenue
$
11,352
$
9,332
22%
$
43,593
$
33,885
29%
Operating Income:
ISG operating income
$
2,051
$
1,428
44%
$
5,579
$
4,286
30%
% of ISG net revenue
18.1
%
15.3
%
12.8
%
12.6
%
% of total reportable segment operating income
76
%
65
%
65
%
54
%
Client Solutions Group (CSG):
Net revenue:
Commercial
$
9,996
$
9,563
5%
$
40,844
$
39,814
3%
Consumer
1,885
2,152
(12)%
7,549
9,102
(17)%
Total CSG net revenue
$
11,881
$
11,715
1%
$
48,393
$
48,916
(1)%
Operating Income:
CSG operating income
$
631
$
782
(19)%
$
2,972
$
3,712
(20)%
% of CSG net revenue
5.3
%
6.7
%
6.1
%
7.6
%
% of total reportable segment operating income
24
%
35
%
35
%
46
%
Revised Consolidated Financial Statements and Non-GAAP Financial Measures for Correction of Immaterial Errors
During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, Dell Technologies discovered accumulated credits from suppliers that were not recorded or not recorded in the correct period in its previously reported financial results. The company initiated an investigation that indicated that the credits resulted from the actions of certain employees that support a limited number of suppliers, impacting the Client Solutions Group segment and overstating cost of goods sold by approximately $200 million in fiscal 2024 and $148 million in fiscal 2025 for the nine months ended November 1, 2024.
The company determined the impacts were not material, individually or in the aggregate, to its previously issued consolidated financial statements for any of the prior quarters or the annual period in which they occurred. However, in accordance with SEC Staff Accounting Bulletin No. 108, the company concluded that correcting the cumulative misstatement in the current period would be material to its results of operations for fiscal 2025. The company has revised its prior period financial statements to correct for the overstatement of cost of goods sold in its Consolidated Statements of Income, net of the related income tax effect, and the corresponding amounts impacting the Consolidated Statements of Financial Position during the fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2025 interim periods and for the fiscal year ended February 2, 2024 as shown on Exhibit A, “Revision of Previously Issued Financial Results.”
Conference call information
As previously announced, the company will hold a conference call to discuss its performance and financial guidance on Feb. 27 at 3:30 p.m. CST. Prior to the start of the conference call, prepared remarks and a presentation containing additional financial and operating information may be downloaded from investors.delltechnologies.com. The conference call will be broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed at https://investors.delltechnologies.com/news-events/upcoming-events.
For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, the final remarks and presentation with additional financial and operating information will be available following the broadcast, and an archived version will be available at the same location for one year.
About Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry’s broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the AI era.
Copyright © 2025 Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. All Rights Reserved. Dell Technologies, Dell, EMC and Dell EMC are trademarks of Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks may be trademarks of their respective owners.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
This press release presents information about non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per share attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. – diluted, free cash flow, and adjusted free cash flow, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures provided as a supplement to the results provided in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”). A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is provided in the attached tables for each of the fiscal periods indicated.
Special Note on Forward-Looking Statements:
Statements in this press release that relate to future results and events are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and are based on Dell Technologies’ current expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by such forward-looking words as “anticipate,” “believe,” “confidence,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “guidance,” “intend,” “may,” “objective,” “outlook,” “plan,” “project,” “possible,” “potential,” “should,” “will” and “would,” or similar words or expressions that refer to future events or outcomes.
Forward-looking statements include, among others, any statements regarding Dell Technologies’ expectations for first-quarter and full-year fiscal 2026 revenue, GAAP diluted earnings per share and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, and any other statements regarding Dell Technologies’ prospects and its future operations, financial condition, volumes, cash flows, expenses or other financial items, including management’s plans or strategies and objectives for any of the foregoing and any assumptions, expectations or beliefs underlying any of the foregoing.
Dell Technologies’ results or events in future periods could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements because of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that include, but are not limited to, the following: adverse global economic conditions and instability in financial markets; competitive pressures; Dell Technologies’ reliance on third-party suppliers for products and components, including reliance on single-source or limited-source suppliers; Dell Technologies’ ability to achieve favorable pricing from its vendors; Dell Technologies’ execution of its strategy; social and ethical issues relating to the use of new and evolving technologies; Dell Technologies’ ability to manage solutions and products and services transitions in an effective manner; Dell Technologies’ ability to deliver high-quality products, software, and services; cyber attacks or other data security incidents; Dell Technologies’ ability to successfully execute on strategic initiatives including acquisitions, divestitures or cost savings measures; Dell Technologies’ foreign operations and ability to generate substantial non-U.S. net revenue; Dell Technologies’ product, services, customer, and geographic sales mix, and seasonal sales trends; the performance of Dell Technologies’ sales channel partners; access to the capital markets by Dell Technologies or its customers; material impairment of the value of goodwill or intangible assets; adverse economic conditions and the effect of additional regulation on Dell Technologies’ financial services activities; counterparty default risks; the loss by Dell Technologies of any contracts for ISG services and solutions and its ability to perform such contracts at their estimated costs; loss by Dell Technologies of government contracts; Dell Technologies’ ability to develop and protect its proprietary intellectual property or obtain licenses to intellectual property developed by others on commercially reasonable and competitive terms; disruptions in Dell Technologies’ infrastructure; Dell Technologies’ ability to hedge effectively its exposure to fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates and interest rates; expiration of tax holidays or favorable tax rate structures, or unfavorable outcomes in tax audits and other tax compliance matters; impairment of portfolio investments; unfavorable results of legal proceedings; expectations relating to environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations; compliance requirements of changing environmental and safety laws, human rights laws, or other laws; the effect of armed hostilities, terrorism, natural disasters, or public health issues; the effect of global climate change and legal, regulatory, or market measures to address climate change; Dell Technologies’ dependence on the services of Michael Dell and key employees; Dell Technologies’ level of indebtedness; and business and financial factors and legal restrictions affecting continuation of Dell Technologies’ quarterly cash dividend policy and dividend rate.
This list of risks, uncertainties, and other factors is not complete. Dell Technologies discusses some of these matters more fully, as well as certain risk factors that could affect Dell Technologies’ business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects, in its reports filed with the SEC, including Dell Technologies’ annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 2, 2024, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K. These filings are available for review through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Any or all forward-looking statements Dell Technologies makes may turn out to be wrong and can be affected by inaccurate assumptions Dell Technologies might make or by known or unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those identified in this press release. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements made in this press release, which speak only as of its date. Dell Technologies does not undertake to update, and expressly disclaims any duty to update, its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of circumstances or events that arise after the date they are made, new information, or otherwise.
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Consolidated Statements of Income and Related Financial Highlights
(in millions, except percentages; unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Fiscal Year Ended
January 31,
2025
February 2,
2024
Change
January 31,
2025
February 2,
2024
Change
Net revenue:
Products
$
18,049
$
16,149
12%
$
71,420
$
64,353
11%
Services
5,882
6,169
(5)%
24,147
24,072
—%
Total net revenue
23,931
22,318
7%
95,567
88,425
8%
Cost of net revenue:
Products
14,924
13,337
12%
60,162
53,116
13%
Services
3,329
3,609
(8)%
14,155
14,240
(1)%
Total cost of net revenue
18,253
16,946
8%
74,317
67,356
10%
Gross margin
5,678
5,372
6%
21,250
21,069
1%
Operating expenses:
Selling, general, and administrative
2,746
3,109
(12)%
11,952
12,857
(7)%
Research and development
773
716
8%
3,061
2,801
9%
Total operating expenses
3,519
3,825
(8)%
15,013
15,658
(4)%
Operating income
2,159
1,547
40%
6,237
5,411
15%
Interest and other, net
(187
)
(203
)
8%
(1,189
)
(1,324
)
10%
Income before income taxes
1,972
1,344
47%
5,048
4,087
24%
Income tax expense
440
136
224%
472
715
(34)%
Net income
1,532
1,208
27%
4,576
3,372
36%
Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests
(1
)
(2
)
50%
(16
)
(16
)
—%
Net income attributable to Dell Technologies Inc.
$
1,533
$
1,210
27%
$
4,592
$
3,388
36%
Percentage of Total Net Revenue:
Gross margin
23.7
%
24.1
%
22.2
%
23.8
%
Selling, general, and administrative
11.5
%
13.9
%
12.5
%
14.5
%
Research and development
3.2
%
3.2
%
3.2
%
3.2
%
Operating expenses
14.7
%
17.1
%
15.7
%
17.7
%
Operating income
9.0
%
6.9
%
6.5
%
6.1
%
Income before income taxes
8.2
%
6.0
%
5.3
%
4.6
%
Net income
6.4
%
5.4
%
4.8
%
3.8
%
Income tax rate
22.3
%
10.1
%
9.4
%
17.5
%
Amounts are based on underlying data and may not visually foot due to rounding.
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(in millions; unaudited)
January 31,
2025
February 2,
2024
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
3,633
$
7,366
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $63 and $71
10,298
9,343
Short-term financing receivables, net of allowance of $78 and $79
5,304
4,643
Inventories
6,716
3,622
Other current assets
9,610
11,010
Current assets held for sale
668
—
Total current assets
36,229
35,984
Property, plant, and equipment, net
6,336
6,432
Long-term investments
1,496
1,316
Long-term financing receivables, net of allowance of $75 and $91
5,927
5,877
Goodwill
19,120
19,700
Intangible assets, net
4,988
5,701
Other non-current assets
5,650
7,116
Total assets
$
79,746
$
82,126
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Short-term debt
$
5,204
$
6,982
Accounts payable
20,832
19,226
Accrued and other
6,597
6,828
Short-term deferred revenue
13,673
15,318
Current liabilities held for sale
221
—
Total current liabilities
46,527
48,354
Long-term debt
19,363
19,012
Long-term deferred revenue
12,292
13,827
Other non-current liabilities
2,951
3,065
Total liabilities
81,133
84,258
Stockholders’ equity (deficit):
Common stock and capital in excess of $0.01 par value
9,119
8,926
Treasury stock at cost
(8,502
)
(5,900
)
Accumulated deficit
(1,160
)
(4,453
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(939
)
(800
)
Total Dell Technologies Inc. stockholders’ equity (deficit)
(1,482
)
(2,227
)
Non-controlling interests
95
95
Total stockholders’ equity (deficit)
(1,387
)
(2,132
)
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
79,746
$
82,126
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in millions; unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Fiscal Year Ended
January 31,
2025
February 2,
2024
January 31,
2025
February 2,
2024
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
1,532
$
1,208
$
4,576
$
3,372
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
(947
)
325
(55
)
5,304
Change in cash from operating activities
585
1,533
4,521
8,676
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of investments
(42
)
(29
)
(125
)
(172
)
Maturities and sales of investments
45
76
382
226
Capital expenditures and capitalized software development costs
(735
)
(727
)
(2,652
)
(2,756
)
Acquisition of businesses and assets, net
—
1
—
(126
)
Other
54
10
180
45
Change in cash from investing activities
(678
)
(669
)
(2,215
)
(2,783
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from the issuance of common stock
—
2
1
10
Repurchases of common stock
(734
)
(878
)
(2,588
)
(2,080
)
Repurchases of common stock for employee tax withholdings
(17
)
(18
)
(577
)
(372
)
Payments of dividends and dividend equivalents
(311
)
(261
)
(1,275
)
(1,072
)
Proceeds from debt
645
871
9,258
7,775
Repayments of debt
(976
)
(1,480
)
(10,570
)
(11,246
)
Debt-related costs and other, net
2
(55
)
(64
)
(109
)
Change in cash from financing activities
(1,391
)
(1,819
)
(5,815
)
(7,094
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(101
)
14
(179
)
(186
)
Change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(1,585
)
(941
)
(3,688
)
(1,387
)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of the period
5,404
8,448
7,507
8,894
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of the period
$
3,819
$
7,507
$
3,819
$
7,507
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Segment Information
(in millions, except percentages; unaudited; continued on next page)
Three Months Ended
Fiscal Year Ended
January 31,
2025
February 2,
2024
Change
January 31,
2025
February 2,
2024
Change
Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG):
Net revenue:
Servers and networking
$
6,634
$
4,857
37%
$
27,136
$
17,624
54%
Storage
4,718
4,475
5%
16,457
16,261
1%
Total ISG net revenue
$
11,352
$
9,332
22%
$
43,593
$
33,885
29%
Operating Income:
ISG operating income
$
2,051
$
1,428
44%
$
5,579
$
4,286
30%
% of ISG net revenue
18.1
%
15.3
%
12.8
%
12.6
%
% of total reportable segment operating income
76
%
65
%
65
%
54
%
Client Solutions Group (CSG):
Net revenue:
Commercial
$
9,996
$
9,563
5%
$
40,844
$
39,814
3%
Consumer
1,885
2,152
(12)%
7,549
9,102
(17)%
Total CSG net revenue
$
11,881
$
11,715
1%
$
48,393
$
48,916
(1)%
Operating Income:
CSG operating income
$
631
$
782
(19)%
$
2,972
$
3,712
(20)%
% of CSG net revenue
5.3
%
6.7
%
6.1
%
7.6
%
% of total reportable segment operating income
24
%
35
%
35
%
46
%
Amounts are based on underlying data and may not visually foot due to rounding.
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Segment Information
(in millions; unaudited; continued)
Three Months Ended
Fiscal Year Ended
January 31,
2025
February 2,
2024
January 31,
2025
February 2,
2024
Reconciliation to consolidated net revenue:
Reportable segment net revenue
$
23,233
$
21,047
$
91,986
$
82,801
Corporate and other (a)
698
1,271
3,581
5,624
Total consolidated net revenue
$
23,931
$
22,318
$
95,567
$
88,425
Reconciliation to consolidated operating income:
Reportable segment operating income
$
2,682
$
2,210
$
8,551
$
7,998
Corporate and other (a)
(8
)
(15
)
(22
)
(120
)
Amortization of intangibles (b)
(163
)
(210
)
(667
)
(833
)
Stock-based compensation expense (c)
(186
)
(203
)
(785
)
(878
)
Other corporate expenses (d)
(166
)
(235
)
(840
)
(756
)
Total consolidated operating income
$
2,159
$
1,547
$
6,237
$
5,411
_________________
(a)
Corporate and other consists of results of (i) VMware Resale, (ii) Secureworks, and (iii) Virtustream, and do not meet the requirements for a reportable segment, either individually or collectively. Additionally, Corporate and other includes other items that are managed at the corporate level and are not allocated to reportable segments.
(b)
Amortization of intangibles includes non-cash purchase accounting adjustments that are primarily related to the EMC merger transaction.
(c)
Stock-based compensation expense consists of equity awards granted based on the estimated fair value of those awards at grant date.
(d)
Other corporate expenses includes severance expenses, payroll taxes associated with stock-based compensation, facility action costs, transaction-related expenses, impairment charges, incentive charges related to equity investments, and other costs.
