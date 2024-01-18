Delegata announces President, Amira Menoufy

SACRAMENTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Delegata, a management and technology consulting firm based in Sacramento, California, is pleased to announce the appointment of Amira Menoufy as its President. With a proven record of leadership and a keen understanding of the government technology sector, Amira Menoufy will spearhead the company’s vision for continued growth and excellence in the rapidly evolving digital landscape.





Kais Menoufy will focus on strategy, innovation, and client relationships in his CEO role. He will work closely with Amira and the Delegata Leadership Team to build upon Delegata’s solid foundation for continued growth. The Delegata Leadership Team includes Jacque Silver, Tony Appleby, Moe Huss, and Christina Bria. This team brings a wealth of industry expertise to Delegata and its clients and will provide strategic counsel and oversight on delivery excellence, as well as lead operations and business development efforts.

Amira Menoufy joined Delegata over 22 years ago and has a deep understanding of the government sector and Delegata’s consulting practice. She has led internal and external teams to deliver on Delegata’s reputation of excellence garnering over 70 industry best solutions and leadership awards in partnership with clients.

“Amira has a proven track record of leading our teams and successfully managing complex client projects. Her leadership style aligns with Delegata’s values of integrity, client focus, and a commitment to delivering exceptional results. She is very well positioned to help Delegata evolve in its next phase of growth,” said Kais Menoufy.

Prior to joining Delegata, Ms. Menoufy worked for Silicon Valley technology companies, including Lucent Technologies, BroadVision, BetaSphere, and Siebel Systems.

“In any circumstance or project, big or small, Amira’s leadership is unmistakable,” said Jacque Silver, Delegata’s Director of Project Delivery. “She is skilled at assessing the needs of her team and her clients – helping them create a future vision, articulate clear goals, and drive collective action towards achieving success. Her commitment, vision, and solutions-oriented style will serve us well as we move forward into Delegata’s next phase.”

“I am excited to step into the role of President,” said Ms. Menoufy. “Delegata has a strong and trusted reputation among our state government clients that has been built over time by our dedicated teams and partners across the state. I will continue investing in our people and expanding our expertise, while ensuring that we provide the highest value to our clients. Working with California’s state agencies is incredibly rewarding, and I aim for Delegata to continue to be recognized as the trusted go-to partner for the state,” said Ms. Menoufy.

About Delegata®

Delegata is a trusted solutions partner for California state agencies. For over 24 years, Delegata has been known for quality, innovation, and delivery-excellence. Delegata specializes in services for the public sector including program and project management, strategic planning, organization transformation, data, analytics, and business intelligence, enterprise architecture, and custom solutions. Major clients include, among others, the California High-Speed Rail Authority, Caltrans, CalSTA, CalPERS, California Department of Technology, California Department of Insurance, State Controller’s Office, Employment Development Department, Department of Motor Vehicles, Department of Justice, and the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Visit Delegata’s website at www.delegata.com

Contacts

Aubrey Lara



916-609-5400



alara@delegata.com