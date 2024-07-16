defi SOLUTIONS Announces New Partnership with F&I Sentinel to Bring Comprehensive After-Market Finance and Insurance Compliance to Lenders

Two industry leaders partner for the good of the lending industry.

WESTLAKE, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#autofinance–defi SOLUTIONS, the leading provider of originations, servicing, and managed servicing software and services, is pleased to announce the addition of F&I Sentinel to the defi family of providers partnering to improve fintech for the lending industry.









F&I Sentinel provides technology-enabled risk management solutions for the full lifecycle of automotive finance and insurance products (F&I). More than 100 lenders, including six of the top 10 auto lenders in the U.S., rely on F&I Sentinel solutions to gain efficiencies, and mitigate the reputational, litigation, financial, and business risks inherent in the origination, servicing, and cancellation of F&I products.

The auto finance industry regulatory and compliance landscape continues to evolve, as regulators hold auto lenders accountable for non-compliance during any phase of an F&I product’s lifecycle. The increase in number and variety of F&I products offered during the car buying process (sometimes referred to as voluntary protection products) – vehicle service contracts, GAP waivers, vehicle value protection agreements – increases a lender’s risk and responsibility.

The integration with F&I Sentinel’s CITADEL® Platform offers defi XLOS and defi ORIGINATIONS clients finance and insurance aftermarket form validation and product regulation expertise. Onboarding is quick and gives lenders access to F&I Sentinel’s repository of current and compliant aftermarket forms to ensure a consistent and accurate form selection process for various loan product types.

“F&I Sentinel provides compliance peace of mind and loan portfolio tools that will help our lenders avoid the potentially high cost of not knowing and meet legal and ethical obligations,” said Tom Allanson, CEO, defi SOLUTIONS. “We’re happy to have them onboard.”

“In today’s complex regulatory environment, automotive lenders must implement the right automation solutions that deliver efficiencies while protecting themselves and their customers from non-compliant F&I products,” said F&I Sentinel CEO Stephen McDaniel. “Our partnership with defi underlines our ongoing commitment to becoming the automotive finance industry’s hub for the efficient and compliant origination and servicing of F&I products.”

About defi SOLUTIONS

defi SOLUTIONS partners with captives, banks, credit unions, and finance companies to help lenders transform their operations. The company’s comprehensive suite of end-to-end originations and servicing solutions, together with technology-enabled managed servicing, are flexible, configurable, and scalable to address the ever-evolving needs of lenders and borrowers. defi SOLUTIONS has the backing of Warburg Pincus, Bain Capital Ventures, and Fiserv.

