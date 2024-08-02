DEFCON AI Delivers ARTIV™ to Air Force

Decision-Support Tool Enables Military Personnel to Rapidly and Securely Coordinate Operations in Contested Mobility Environments

MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DEFCON AI, an insights company that is building a next-generation modeling, simulation, and analysis (MS&A) toolset for the modern military environment, today announced that it has formally delivered its advanced MS&A tool, ARTIV, to the Air Force’s Air Mobility Command. The decision-support platform allows planners working in contested mobility settings to design optimized transportation and logistics networks while ensuring resilience.





The on-budget delivery of ARTIV comes two years after DEFCON AI was first awarded a Department of the Air Force Phase II Small Business Innovation Research contract to develop operational-level logistics training software that could support mission planning in the face of disruption and just six months after the ARTIV prototype was deployed to DoD Impact Level 5.

ARTIV allows planners to test and optimize operational logistics and transportation concepts in advance of crises – such as an attack on an airport or a storm causing severe disruptions at a major port. The cloud-native tool enables planners to train under various real-world scenarios so they can minimize interruptions to ensure the fast mobilization of resources regardless of the operational disruption. Among the notable features of ARTIV is its Resiliency Setting involving an intelligent Red Agent that looks for vulnerabilities in plans that adversaries could exploit, allowing logistics and transportation planners to strategize and optimize responses to potential disruptions. In addition, ARTIV allows the user to balance cost and effectiveness by selecting across the spectrum of settings from maximally effective to maximally efficient. This critical capability will provide DoD the flexibility to enhance outcomes in wartime and cost-effectiveness, when appropriate.

“ARTIV enables logistics and transportation planners to plan for and stay ahead of crises by helping them to formulate, visualize, analyze, and compare courses of action against an intelligent Red Agent or a war-gamed threat scenario,” said Yisroel Brumer, DEFCON AI’s Co-Founder and CEO. “These features are critical for today’s planner, allowing them to do their jobs faster than ever before – reducing planning time from weeks and months to days – and to develop plans with resiliency already baked in to minimize risk.”

“At DEFCON AI, our goal is to give the warfighter enhanced logistics and transportation planning capabilities,” said retired Gen. Paul Selva, DEFCON AI’s Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer. “With the delivery of ARTIV, we are accomplishing that by putting technology directly into the hands of planners to automate the joint-planning process with an intuitive user interface. Our approach reduces costs, decreases operational risk to deployed units in the field, and helps Services and Combatant Commands push the right commodity at the right time through the right channel.”

About DEFCON AI:

DEFCON AI is an insights company that is building a next-generation modeling, simulation, and analysis (MS&A) toolset for transportation and logistics operations within the modern military environment. Leveraging expertise in artificial intelligence, mathematical optimization, simulation, analytics, and software engineering, DEFCON AI empowers planners and leaders to formulate strategies for transportation modality, sustainment, and logistics operations in the face of disruptions. DEFCON AI is a Red Cell Partners company. Visit us at defconai.com and follow us on social media (LinkedIn, X, Instagram).

