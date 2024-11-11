Deepwatch Honored for Veteran Employment Excellence and Support as a Leading Startup for Threat and Exposure Innovation

Federal and Industry Recognition Underscore Deepwatch’s Commitment to Building a Resilient Future as a Leading Employer for Veterans and a Pioneer in Managed Security Threat Exposure

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Deepwatch, the leading managed security platform for the cyber resilient enterprise, is proud to announce that it has received two highly esteemed military veteran-focused awards that highlight the company’s dedication to veteran hiring, retention and development.





Deepwatch has been awarded the 2024 Gold HIRE Vets Medallion Award from the U.S. Department of Labor, and Military Times 2024 Best for Vets: Employers ranking, a national survey-based recognition of leading employers committed to creating strong opportunities for veterans and their families.

“At Deepwatch, we recognize and deeply value the skills, dedication and resilience that veterans bring to our team,” said Chris Gray, VP, Field CTO at Deepwatch, and Army veteran. “We view these awards as validation of our ongoing commitment to support those who have served our country. We are honored to be recognized as a leading employer for veterans, and Deepwatch will continue the execution of our mission to defend our customers while providing meaningful and fulfilling career paths for veterans in the cybersecurity field.”

Deepwatch remains committed to operating a workplace where veterans can thrive, leveraging their unique experiences and strengths in a mission-driven environment. These awards reaffirm Deepwatch’s dedication to fostering a culture of understanding, growth, community, and opportunity for those who have served.

The 2024 Gold HIRE Vets Medallion Award is the only federal-level veterans’ employment award recognizing a company’s commitment to hiring and supporting veterans. This prestigious award reflects the company’s high standards in veteran hiring practices, retaining and providing professional development for veterans. The Gold HIRE Vets Medallion Award underscores Deepwatch’s values of inclusivity, support for those who have served and is a testament to the company’s dedication to meaningful opportunities for veterans and its focus on maintaining a veteran-inclusive workplace culture.

is the only federal-level veterans’ employment award recognizing a company’s commitment to hiring and supporting veterans. This prestigious award reflects the company’s high standards in veteran hiring practices, retaining and providing professional development for veterans. The Gold HIRE Vets Medallion Award underscores Deepwatch’s values of inclusivity, support for those who have served and is a testament to the company’s dedication to meaningful opportunities for veterans and its focus on maintaining a veteran-inclusive workplace culture. In addition, Deepwatch has been included in the Military Times 2024 Best for Vets: Employers list, which honors organizations demonstrating a strong commitment to veteran employment through their policies, practices, and benefits. The ranking is based on a rigorous survey process that evaluates companies on their support systems for veterans and their families, including career advancement programs, mentorship opportunities, and veteran-friendly policies.

In addition, Deepwatch has been recognized by CRN® as a 2024 Stellar Startup in the security category, celebrating its role as a fast-rising technology vendor driving innovation and value within the IT channel, while also being awarded Most Innovative Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) in Cyber Defense Magazine’s Top InfoSec Innovator Awards for 2024, a prestigious accolade that underscores Deepwatch’s leadership in strengthening enterprise security against evolving cyber threats.

“The CRN and Cyber Defense Magazine’s vote of confidence is great validation that companies are exhausted and fatigued from keeping their SOCs operational and running 24 hours a day to mitigate internal and external threats,” said John DiLullo, CEO at Deepwatch. “Customer and outcome-focused MDR solutions are gaining enormous traction in the market, fueled by chronic talent shortages, and increasingly complex threats and environments. Customers deeply value our Threat Detection, Vulnerability Management and Incident Response capabilities to protect their environments from costly attacks and mistakes. This is proven in our results and the excitement many of our customers express.”

Highlighting its dynamic growth in the technology sector, Deepwatch has been recognized by CRN ® as a 2024 Stellar Startup in the security category. This list celebrates fast-growing technology vendors driving innovation and building value in the IT channel. Deepwatch’s success as a Stellar Startup is a testament to its forward-thinking approach and groundbreaking solutions that resonate with partners and customers alike.

in the security category. This list celebrates fast-growing technology vendors driving innovation and building value in the IT channel. Deepwatch’s success as a Stellar Startup is a testament to its forward-thinking approach and groundbreaking solutions that resonate with partners and customers alike. Deepwatch has been awarded Most Innovative Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) in Cyber Defense Magazine’s Top InfoSec Innovator Awards for 2024. Now in its 12th year, the Top InfoSec Innovator Awards spotlight pioneering companies worldwide that are shaping the future of cybersecurity. This accolade reinforces Deepwatch’s reputation as an industry leader in continuous threat exposure management, as the company continues to develop innovative solutions that strengthen enterprise security against evolving cyber threats.

For more information about Deepwatch, visit www.deepwatch.com.

About Deepwatch

Deepwatch® is the leading managed security platform for the cyber resilient enterprise. The Deepwatch Platform and security experts provide enterprises with 24/7/365 cyber resilience, rapid detections, high fidelity alerts, reduced false positives, and automated actions. We operate as an extension of cybersecurity teams by delivering exceptional security expertise, visibility across your attack surface, precision response to threats, and a compelling return on your security investments. The Deepwatch Platform is trusted by the world’s leading brands to improve their security posture, cyber resilience, and peace of mind.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Noe Sacoco



SalientMG



408-340-8130



Noe@SalientMG.com