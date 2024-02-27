Deepwatch Hires Curt Aubley as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Product Officer to Deliver the Next Generation of Its Managed Security Platform

Aubley will lead the delivery of an open, AI-driven managed security platform, giving customers more choice and flexibility to enhance their cyber resilience

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Deepwatch, the leading managed security platform for the cyber resilient enterprise, today announced that Curt Aubley has joined its executive team as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Product Officer. In this role, Aubley will lead the product and security operations teams, including delivering the next generation of the Deepwatch platform to include AI-driven capabilities as well as open, seamless integrations with a wide array of customer’s data sources.





“We’re extremely excited about Curt joining Deepwatch; he brings strong and proven expertise in security operations, product innovation and defeating adversaries,” said Charlie Thomas, CEO of Deepwatch. “Curt will play a pivotal role in our new, open platform to offer maximum flexibility for our customers as we meet them where they are relative to their data sources. It’s mission critical to innovate on our platform to ensure our customers continually improve their cyber resiliency and Curt’s experience is aligned to our mission. Curt has led product teams through the development of award-winning AI-driven platforms and he will be instrumental in enhancing the Deepwatch platform to deliver superior security outcomes and risk mitigation for our customers.”

With a strong background in product innovation, product management, and strategic partnerships, Aubley has successfully energized teams, partners, and clients to catalyze the development of next-generation cloud native AI-enhanced cybersecurity platforms, products, and managed services. His expertise encompasses a broad spectrum of domains, from startups to Fortune 500 corporations and government entities, consistently exceeding sales and revenue growth goals.

“I joined Deepwatch because I saw the opportunity to help lead a high-growth cybersecurity company and build upon its culture of innovation and customer success,” said Aubley. “Deepwatch’s mission to deliver cyber resilient services and solutions aligns with my passion to innovate with speed and precision to defeat the adversaries that plague our clients.”

Prior to joining Deepwatch, Aubley most recently served as General Manager of the Threat Detection & Response practice of Deloitte Touche LLP and Managing Director of the firm’s Cyber and Strategic Risk Groups. Before Deloitte, he held positions as executive managing director, VP, CIO, CTO and GM with CrowdStrike, Lockheed Martin, Intel Corporation and his own startups. Aubley is a former US Army officer and combat veteran.

