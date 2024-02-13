Deepwatch Bolsters Investment in GenAI with Top Talent from Amazon Web Services

Former Global Head of Strategy, Generative AI Innovation Center for AWS, as well as former sales leader, join Deepwatch to lead its investment in AI & AWS to drive cyber resilience

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Deepwatch, the leading managed security platform for the cyber resilient enterprise, today announced the appointments of Chris Checco as the Global Head of AI and John Mullen as VP of Sales, East, both of which previously held positions with Amazon Web Services (AWS). Checco will play an important role in identifying and developing practical AI-powered solutions to enhance analyst effectiveness, improve threat detection, provide more targeted responses, and to deliver cyber resilient security operations. Mullen is responsible for leading sales for the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Southeast regions of the U.S.





“As we continue to optimize our customers’ cyber resilience, it’s critical that we invest in the talent that drives continued innovation,” said Charlie Thomas, CEO of Deepwatch. “Chris’ deep experience in AI and machine learning, coupled with his vision for the future of cyber resilience, aligns perfectly with where we are taking our platform and services. And John’s extensive sales and leadership experience coupled with his AWS go-to-market expertise will further advance our partnership with AWS.”

Checco brings more than 25 years of experience in AI and machine learning experience across a variety of industries and geographies. He also currently serves as an adjunct professor at Georgetown University, where he teaches about AI and machine learning for business. Prior to joining Deepwatch, Checco spent six years with AWS, where, in addition to leading strategy for the Generative AI Innovation Center, he ran strategy for the Machine Learning Solutions Lab. He also previously served as the Global Head of Fraud Analytics for Accenture. Checco holds two patents, which include assets for AI-based risk scoring and AI-powered insider threat detection.

“With the global climate and recent advancements in AI and machine learning, threat actors are leveraging these tools to increase the frequency and volume of threats,” said Checco. “I was drawn to Deepwatch because it’s a known leader in enterprise-grade cybersecurity and I am excited to deliver the AI strategies that will enable our customers to remain cyber resilient.”

Mullen, brings more than 26 years of IT sales experience to Deepwatch, including the last eight years at AWS, where he worked with customers across a variety of verticals. In his most recent role at AWS, he led teams serving customers in the Digital Native business segment throughout the East. Prior to joining AWS, he held individual contributor and sales leadership roles at Brocade, VMware and Cisco.

“Deepwatch’s expertise and passion for innovation was obvious, and when coupled with the team’s ability to execute, it was clear why the company is leading the industry in delivering cyber resilient outcomes for its customers,” said Mullen. “I’m thrilled to be a part of such a talented and dedicated team, and look forward to helping companies realize their cyber resilience goals.”

Brett Fountain, Head of AWS Alliances, stated, “John and Chris will significantly benefit our strong technology and go-to-market partnership with AWS. With Chris joining the team, we are very excited to accelerate our efforts with GenAI as we co-build with AWS, and adding John Mullen to lead sales efforts is quickly going to grow our co-selling relationship.”

To learn more about Deepwatch and its managed security platform for cyber resilience visit Deepwatch.com.

About Deepwatch

Deepwatch® is the leading managed security platform for the cyber resilient enterprise. The Deepwatch Managed Security Platform and security experts provide enterprises with 24/7/365 cyber resilience, rapid detections, high fidelity alerts, reduced false positives, and automated actions. We operate as an extension of cybersecurity teams by delivering exceptional security expertise, visibility across your attack surface, precision response to threats, and a compelling return on your security investments. The Deepwatch Managed Security Platform is trusted by many of the world’s leading brands to improve their security posture, cyber resilience, and peace of mind. Learn more at www.deepwatch.com.

