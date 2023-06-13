Deepwatch Announces AWS Built-In Solution

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Deepwatch, the leader in advanced managed detection and response (MDR) security, announced today that it has worked with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to complete an AWS built-in solution that automatically installs, configures, and integrates with native AWS Cloud Foundational Services across multiple domains such as identity, security, and operations. This built-in solution is specifically designed for AWS Organizations with Control Tower and allows them to achieve heightened security posture, robust threat detection, and rapid incident response.

The solution leverages the power of AWS CloudFormation to deploy two integrated solutions as one cohesive package. This unified approach allows for an efficient and consistent implementation designed to minimize complexity and maximize security for AWS Organizations.

Deepwatch is a member of the AWS Partner Network (APN). It built its software solution to include foundational AWS services like Amazon GuardDuty, AWS CloudTrail, and AWS Organizations to decrease risk, reduce operational overhead, and provide consistent observability in cloud environments. Utilizing a well-architected Modular Code Repository (MCR) that is validated by AWS and specifically designed to add value to a partner solution, Deepwatch is equipped to help customers achieve their goals for scale, simplicity, and cost savings.

“I’m thrilled to announce our achievement of a co-build with AWS to offer a built-in MDR solution,” said Lori Cornmesser, Senior Vice President of Global Channel Sales and Alliances at Deepwatch. “By combining our deep expertise in threat detection and response with AWS’s cloud infrastructure, we are providing customers with security and peace of mind. This empowers organizations to proactively defend against sophisticated cyber threats and respond effectively to security incidents.”

AWS enables scalable, flexible, cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support a seamless deployment, AWS built-in solutions are integrated with AWS Native Services in an automated deployment package validated by AWS experts. The built-in solution is available now and can be accessed through the AWS built-in site. To learn more about this solution and its benefits, visit the AWS Solution Space or Deepwatch’s official website.

About Deepwatch:

Deepwatch is a leader in managed detection and response, protecting organizations from ever-increasing cyber threats. Powered by Deepwatch’s cloud security platform, Deepwatch provides the industry’s fastest, most comprehensive detection and automated response to cyber threats together with tailored guidance from dedicated experts 24/7/365 to reduce risk and improve security posture. The world’s leading companies, from the Fortune 100 to mid-sized enterprises, trust Deepwatch to protect their business. Visit www.deepwatch.com to learn more.

