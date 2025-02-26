DeepSig to Showcase Breakthroughs in Wireless Communications with AI at MWC

Live demos with Airspan, Anritsu, NVIDIA, PCTEL and AI-RAN Alliance to demonstrate the future of wireless performance.

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DeepSig, a pioneer in AI-native wireless communications, will showcase its latest innovations in spectrum awareness, Open RAN performance and AI-native radio access networks (RAN) at Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona 2025. Through collaborations with Airspan, Anritsu, NVIDIA, PCTEL and the AI-RAN Alliance, DeepSig will demonstrate how real-time spectrum intelligence and AI-powered solutions solve critical challenges in wireless networks, from interference detection to network efficiency and security.

“ The wireless landscape is evolving rapidly, and AI-driven solutions are critical for unlocking more efficient, secure and adaptive networks,” said DeepSig CEO Jim Shea. “ At MWC 2025, we’re excited to show how real-time spectrum intelligence and AI-native RAN technologies provide practical and beneficial solutions for operators, enterprises and government users.”

At MWC, DeepSig will present OmniPHY, its AI-native RAN solution, in collaboration with NVIDIA and part of the AI-RAN Alliance Working Group 1 (AI-for-RAN). The demo will highlight AI-native learned air interface design developed by DeepSig, using NVIDIA AI Aerial, including NVIDIA GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip and Jetson Orin-based accelerated computing infrastructure, as well as NVIDIA Aerial Omniverse Digital Twin for simulation. This over-the-air demonstration integrates DeepSig’s OmniPHY-based physical layer modem as a seamless extension on top of the 5G-NR PHY to boost spectral efficiency, expand capacity and enable real-time adaptation for 6G-ready networks.

PCTEL will highlight the real-time spectrum monitoring capabilities of DeepSig’s OmniSIG spectrum awareness software utilizing the I/Q capture and streaming capabilities of PCTEL’s portable Gflex® scanning receiver. This demonstration will show how AI-powered sensing can detect and classify signals across FR1/FR2 cellular bands and non-cellular bands, identify interference sources and provide actionable intelligence for network operators, regulators, non-terrestrial networks, public safety and government applications.

In partnership with Airspan, backed by NTIA’s PWSCI program, DeepSig will demonstrate AI-powered real-time sensing, bringing OmniSIG into Open RAN radio units. This technology enables adaptive spectrum management, interference mitigation and improved network security within network infrastructure. The demo will illustrate how Open RAN deployments can become more efficient and responsive with built-in AI-driven spectrum awareness.

With Anritsu, DeepSig will showcase AI-enhanced spectrum testing and network performance validation. This demonstration will focus on real-time signal analysis, interference detection and proactive spectrum management, ensuring more reliable and secure wireless operations while leveraging Anritsu’s test and measurement solutions.

See DeepSig in action at MWC 2025:

DeepSig meeting room – Hall 2, Room 2J17MR (private demos available)

NVIDIA Joint Demo – Hall 2, ARM booth #2I60

booth #2I60 Airspan Networks – Hall 2, Booth #2E20

PCTEL – Hall 5, Booth #5D69

Anritsu – Hall 5, Booth #5D41

To schedule a meeting or request a demo, contact info@deepsig.ai.

About DeepSig, Inc.

DeepSig is a pioneer in AI native wireless communications. Its transformative technology pushes the boundaries of spectrum sensing, wireless performance and network capabilities. Drawing on a unique blend of expertise in deep learning, wireless systems and signal processing, DeepSig’s AI/ML-powered software enhances security, efficiency and capacity for tactical and commercial wireless communications in licensed or shared radio spectrum and in existing 5G Open RAN or AI native next generation networks.

