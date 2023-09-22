DeepSig Announces Strategic Partnership and Master Supply Agreement with Anduril

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–DeepSig, innovators in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) for wireless communications, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Anduril Industries, a defense technology company with a mission to transform U.S. and allied military capabilities with advanced technology.





The collaboration will leverage DeepSig’s wireless and generative AI software along with Anduril’s commitment to building cutting-edge technology at speed, and reflects both companies’ commitment to innovation, growth and providing enhanced products and services to their respective customers.

“We are excited about the possibilities that this partnership brings,” said Jim Shea, DeepSig CEO. “As an innovator in AI and ML solutions for wireless communications, DeepSig is uniquely positioned to partner with Anduril to help deliver these capabilities into their systems. We’re proud to help Anduril deliver unparalleled value and advanced technology to this crucial area.”

Under the terms of the master supply agreement, Anduril Industries will license DeepSig’s advanced AI software to forthcoming solutions.

