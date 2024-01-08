Deepcell Achieves Key Commercial Milestones

Company to share vision for artificial intelligence in life sciences and highlight results of technology evaluation initiatives at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

MENLO PARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Deepcell, a pioneer in artificial intelligence (AI)-powered single cell analysis to fuel deep biological discoveries, today announced its achievement of key commercial milestones for the REM-I platform. Deepcell also announced plans to discuss its vision for the use of generative AI in single cell analysis during CEO Maddison Masaeli’s presentation Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 3 p.m. as part of the 42nd annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, Calif.





“In a single year, we announced the REM-I platform, completed our technology evaluation program across seven sites, launched the Spark program, operationalized reliable manufacturing, placed our first commercial unit for field testing, and secured orders for units from buyers in university research facilities, academic medical centers and biopharma companies across three continents,” said Maddison Masaeli, Ph.D., Cofounder and Chief Executive Officer of Deepcell. “We are beyond proud of the growth and progress our company has experienced in such a short time and look forward to our upcoming Beta program and the initiation of commercial shipping over the next few months.”

The first REM-I instrument was recently installed for testing at an academic institution where the platform will be used in Alzheimer’s disease research. The researchers plan to use the Deepcell Human Foundation Model to identify differential cell states that occur in Alzheimer’s disease.

In addition to direct sales in the United States and Western Europe, Deepcell has established relationships with a global network of distributors facilitating the company’s reach into Asia and Middle East, and will expand to all markets in the coming year. The company is in the process of manufacturing REM-I instruments to fulfill orders from diverse customers across three continents.

“Our first orders, which span research, academic medical centers, and biopharma, are a testament to the growing awareness of the importance and relevance of morpholomics in understanding cell biology. REM-I is the first platform that enables the high dimensional study of morphology using artificial intelligence, making it possible to study cellular features in ways not feasible until now,” said Marc Montserrat, Chief Business Officer at Deepcell. “As we look to the future, we are focused on continuing to drive the adoption of REM-I and setting a new standard for the use of AI in life sciences, including in partnership with other industry leaders such as NVIDIA.”

For more information, visit www.deepcell.com/JPM2024.

About The REM-I Platform

The REM-I platform, announced last year, is a high-dimensional cell morphology analysis and sorting platform which comprises the REM-I benchtop instrument, Human Foundation Model, and Axon data suite. By bringing together single cell imaging, sorting, and high-dimensional analysis, the REM-I platform catalyzes new methods of discovery in a wide range of fields including cancer biology, developmental biology, stem cell biology, gene therapy and functional screening, among others.

Unlike microscopy and flow cytometry methods, the REM-I platform offers several unique capabilities for the deep characterization of biological samples, single cells, and the ability to sort cells without the need for labels. By marrying high-resolution imaging of single cells and label-free sorting with artificial intelligence in one platform, the REM-I platform enables a high-throughput, quantitative way to understand and analyze the morphology of cells, unlocking new biotechnological discoveries.

About Deepcell

Deepcell is a life science company which brings artificial intelligence to cell biology, unlocking a new field of high-dimensional biological discovery known as morpholomics. Through Deepcell’s AI-powered imaging and microfluidics solution, the REM-I Platform, the company is enabling a new scale of cell biology research and single cell analysis leveraging cellular morphology for unbounded discovery. Deepcell’s platform leverages its artificial intelligence model, the Human Foundation Model, to identify and sort cells based on morphological distinctions helping power basic and translational research and offering future applications in diagnostic testing and therapeutics targeting. The company was spun out of Stanford University in 2017 and has raised nearly $100 million in venture capital. It is based in Menlo Park, California. Learn more at www.deepcell.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

Contacts

Gwen Gordon



Gwen@gwengordonpr.com