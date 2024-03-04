Home Business Wire Deep Sea Mining Industry Leader Peter Jantzen Joins Impossible Metals as Chief...
Deep Sea Mining Industry Leader Peter Jantzen Joins Impossible Metals as Chief Revenue Officer

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Impossible Metals today announced the appointment of Peter Jantzen as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).


Peter founded the deep sea mining company Blue Minerals, which received sponsorship from Jamaica and successfully applied for and received an exploration permit from the International Seabed Authority in 2021.

“With 14 years in deep-sea mining and success at Blue Minerals, Peter brings valuable expertise to Impossible Metals,” said Oliver Gunasekara, CEO and Co-Founder of Impossible Metals.

“I was instantly attracted to Impossible Metals’ advanced technology, which leverages AI to selectively harvest polymetallic nodules, preserving the marine habitat,” said Peter Jantzen. “Combined with unique buoyancy technology to avoid touching down on the seabed, this solution provides the next generation of harvesting equipment for deep sea minerals.”

“Peter’s efforts and achievements in founding and developing the deep seabed mining company Blue Minerals Jamaica Ltd. have provided Jamaica with the potential for a new long-term sustainable industry,” said Jamaica’s Permanent Representative to the International Seabed Authority, Ambassador Angela Comfort. “Peter was instrumental in developing the relationship between Jamaica and Blue Minerals Jamaica Ltd. in the pursuit of Jamaica’s deep seabed mining opportunity. He was a pleasure to work with, and we thank him for his energy, drive, and efficiency in advancing our perspectives as a sponsoring state.”

Impossible Metals also announces the publication of its 2023 ESG Annual Report, which can be downloaded from here.

About Impossible Metals

Impossible Metals’ (YC W22, Public Benefit Corporation) vision is to accelerate clean energy by delivering sustainable critical metals. We are developing autonomous underwater vehicles (AUV) to harvest critical metals from the seabed while protecting the environment. Located in the US and Canada, Impossible Metals is committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Download our Media Kit Assets.

