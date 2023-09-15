Deep Genomics Announces the Appointment of Brian O’Callaghan as CEO

O’Callaghan, a well-regarded life-science business leader with global experience and a significant track record of success, joins as part of plan to evolve Deep Genomics as a forward-integrated biopharmaceutical company

Founder and current CEO Brendan Frey, Ph.D., F.R.S.C. to assume new role of chief innovation officer, remain a member of the board and bolster plans for further technology development and innovation, leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to decode RNA biology for novel drug development

Lead independent director Chip Baird appointed as chair of the board

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Deep Genomics, a leading AI drug development company focused on decoding biology to program life-changing medicines, announced today that as part of its strategic plan to evolve into a forward-integrated biopharmaceutical company, Brian O’Callaghan has been appointed chief executive officer (CEO) and member of the board of directors. Mr. O’Callaghan, who most recently served as CEO of ObsEva SA has extensive experience in the biotech, pharmaceutical and clinical research organization industries with previous responsibilities managing multiple businesses and programs across many therapeutic areas, from concept through to commercialization. Brian’s business leadership will focus on strategic execution of company activities toward defined points of value inflection, and developing assets in pursuit of industry-leading R&D partnerships.









“I am impressed with the work underway at Deep Genomics and see tremendous opportunity to build on the technology innovations spearheaded by Brendan and the team to achieve value for patients, partners and investors,” said Brian O’Callaghan, chief executive officer at Deep Genomics. “I look forward to leading Deep Genomics into the next phase of growth and working with such a visionary and committed team as we advance multiple RNA-targeted therapeutics across a range of potential indications.”

As chief innovation officer and board member, company founder Brendan Frey, PhD, FRSC, will continue to advance the Company’s mission and AI technology in support of the broader business initiatives directed by the new CEO. “I look forward to continuing to provide leadership in technology strategy and innovation as the company leverages AI to decode RNA biology for novel drug development,” said Brendan. “I’m proud of the team, the progress we have made, and the molecules we are advancing through animal studies, and I look forward to sharing updates on recent achievements in the months ahead. Our ability to attract someone of Brian’s caliber speaks to the quality of our efforts and I look forward to our collaboration in my new role, along with the Board and the Deep Genomics team.”

In addition, current lead independent board member William (Chip) Baird has been appointed chair of the Deep Genomics board of directors. Chip currently serves as chief operating officer at 2Seventy Bio (Nasdaq: TSVT), a commercial stage oncology cell therapy company. Prior to 2Seventy, Chip served as CFO for Bluebird Bio, Amicus Therapeutics, and PTC Therapeutics. Chip has more than 20 years of experience leading innovative biotech companies and also serves as a director of Axcella Health. He joined the Deep Genomics board in April 2022.

“This is an exciting evolution in Deep Genomics’ goal to revolutionize drug development – as we unite Brian’s stellar life science industry business experience with Brendan’s leadership in AI and drug discovery. Brian’s appointment as CEO comes after a thorough succession discussion with the board and with Brendan’s full approval,” said Chip Baird, chairman of the board at Deep Genomics. “Artificial intelligence has achieved significant momentum across multiple sectors and industries, and Deep Genomics is well-positioned to play a key role in applying this innovative technology to RNA-based drugs. Having Brian as chief executive officer and Brendan as chief innovation officer positions the company for success in business and innovation, now and into the future.”

About Brian O’Callaghan:

Brian O’Callaghan joins Deep Genomics as chief executive officer (CEO) and board member, with more than 30 years of experience as a senior life science executive with extensive knowledge within the biotech, big pharma and clinical research organization (CRO) sectors. Previously, he held CEO positions at ObsEva SA, Petra Pharma, Acucela, Sangart and BioPartners. Earlier in his career, Brian held multiple senior management positions at Pfizer, Merck Serono, Novartis, Covance and NPS Pharmaceuticals. In his role at Deep Genomics, Brian will lead the company into its next phase of growth, as it transitions from a research organization via its AI platform, into a forward-integrated drug development biotechnology company with innovative RNA-based products moving into multiple clinical trials.

He received a Marketing Diploma from the Marketing Institute of Ireland and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the Henley Business School at the University of Reading.

About Deep Genomics

Deep Genomics is a biopharmaceutical company that aims to revolutionize drug development by leveraging expertise in artificial intelligence (AI) to decode RNA biology. Our proprietary platform, the AI Workbench, enables us to decode the enormous complexity of RNA biology to find novel targets, mechanisms, and molecules that are not accessible through traditional methods. We use this advanced technology to develop steric-blocking oligonucleotides (SBOs) that achieve expression increase for the treatment of genetic disease. Founded in 2015, our multidisciplinary team includes expertise in a diverse range of disciplines including those found in a traditional drug company, as well as machine learning, laboratory automation, and software engineering. Deep Genomics is located in Toronto, Ontario and Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, visit: www.deepgenomics.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts

Media:

Maureen L. Suda



Suda Communications LLC



585-355-1134



maureensuda@gmail.com