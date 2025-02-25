Deep Fission Hires Chief AI Officer to Amplify Human Ingenuity and Streamline Operations

BERKELEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Deep Fission Inc. (Deep Fission), the trailblazing nuclear energy startup transforming the industry by delivering safe, scalable, onsite, and cost-effective power from small modular reactors (SMRs) a mile underground, is proud to announce the hiring of Stuart Lacey as its Chief AI Officer. In this new role, Stuart will spearhead Deep Fission’s efforts to leverage artificial intelligence across all facets of its business.

As Chief AI Officer, Stuart will lead initiatives to integrate cutting-edge AI into Deep Fission's operations, enhancing safety, streamlining the regulatory process, supporting engineering and design, and optimizing hiring to scout diverse, top-tier talent. This appointment highlights Deep Fission’s commitment to becoming an AI-native nuclear energy company.

“Stuart brings an unparalleled depth of knowledge in AI to Deep Fission at a pivotal moment for the company and the global artificial intelligence and energy industries,” said Elizabeth Muller, Co-Founder and CEO of Deep Fission. “His insights will bolster our ability to deploy small modular reactors safely, cheaply, and quickly, powering the next wave of AI-driven innovation. This will enable a global rollout of new AI data centers supporting the world’s largest hyperscalers and the communities they serve. We don’t see AI as a substitute for human expertise but as a force multiplier at a critical juncture in a massive global growth cycle.”

Stuart has built a career at the intersection of technology, finance, and leadership, working across global corporations, disruptive startups, and strategic advisory roles for more than 20 years. His diverse experience makes him uniquely suited to align Deep Fission’s bold vision with AI-driven solutions that accelerate innovation. He is an accomplished entrepreneur, having founded and exited multiple companies, and served in the leadership of global communities like YPO, Summit, and OpenExO, collectively serving over 125,00 CEOs. Stuart is also a published author and holds multiple patents.

“I’m thrilled to join Deep Fission, a company at the intersection of nuclear energy and artificial intelligence,” said Stuart Lacey, Chief AI Officer at Deep Fission. “The team’s commitment to weaving AI throughout the organization presents an enormous opportunity to accelerate timelines and enhance human potential. There is a global imperative to expedite the deployment of sustainable energy to support the rapid expansion of AI data centers. This will help ensure affordable access to computational power while reducing energy costs and inflation. I’m excited to help shape the future of energy by leveraging AI to tackle some of the industry's most pressing challenges.”

Deep Fission’s pioneering approach to nuclear energy addresses critical cost and safety concerns, paving the way for faster, scalable, and cost-effective adoption of nuclear power. The company recently announced its first customer, Endeavour, to power their sustainable data centers.

About Deep Fission

Deep Fission is revolutionizing the energy landscape with innovative technology that places small modular reactors a mile underground. The team of leading scientists, engineers, and visionaries is driven by a shared commitment to advancing safe, reliable, and affordable low-carbon energy solutions. The company has made significant progress in pre-licensing with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission and is pursuing commercial projects worldwide. For more information, visit deepfission.com.

