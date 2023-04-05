Deel Immigration Helps Companies Expand Team Reach to 25+ Countries

On-Platform Service Handles Visa Sponsorship for Employees-of-Record

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today global HR company Deel expands its immigration service on-platform, giving more companies the ability to hire and move teams to other countries in the world. Now, businesses looking to relocate people can use Deel’s self-service tools to streamline the immigration process in over 25 countries, including the United States, Canada, and Brazil.

Immigration laws and processes vary by country, making it time-consuming to find the correct visa for any given worker. As a result, companies often take on the lengthy and nuanced visa application process themselves, or skip global hiring all together.

Deel enables businesses to flexibly hire employees and contractors in countries where they don’t have an entity while handling all the onboarding, compliance, payroll, HR, and more. Now, Deel can also sponsor and handle the whole visa process in 25 countries, to help companies hire with a fraction of the time, cost, and resources.

Unlike other immigration services, Deel:

Takes on all the responsibility of sponsoring a visa and hiring the employee

Speeds up the process with in-house immigration lawyers

Offers unmatched flexibility with coverage in 25+ countries (Including: Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Chile, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Lithuania, Latvia, Mauritius, Mexico, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Sweden, South Korea, Spain, Saudi Arabia, United States, United Arab Emirates )

) Provides 100% visibility over immigration management within one simple dashboard

“Overall, Deel saves us around two to four months to hire and relocate in any country where we don’t own an entity,” said Luka Besling, HR Manager at Revolut. “Through Deel, we’ve been able to hire more than 150 people so far, and we have also relocated more than 10 employees to countries like the UAE and Switzerland.”

“As the go-to global HR company, it’s no surprise that immigration support is one of our most requested services” said Masha Sutherlin, Head of Mobility at Deel, “I’m thrilled that Deel Immigration makes these services available to any company hiring through us, on the same platform where they’re already working.”

