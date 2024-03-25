Home Business Wire DecisionPoint Systems to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings
DecisionPoint Systems to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings

DELRAY BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$DPSI–DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. (NYSE American: DPSI), the leading mobility-first enterprise services and solutions company and a leading provider of retail in-store solutions and services centered on Point-of-Sale systems, will report financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023, on April 1, 2024.


DecisionPoint’s earnings release will be filed on Form 8-K and posted on the DecisionPoint investor relations website (https://www.decisionpt.com/investing-in-decisionpoint/) at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time on April 1, 2024. Management will host an earnings conference call and webcast beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Management’s presentation of the results, outlook and strategy will be followed by Q&A with investors.

Live Call Information:

Date: Monday, April 1, 2024

Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Toll-Free: 1-877-407-3982

Toll/International: 1-201-493-6780

Call me™: Click Call me Link for instant telephone access to the event (Call me™ link will be made active 15 minutes before the scheduled start time).

Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1662460&tp_key=aff09932db

Replay Information:

Toll-Free: 1-844-512-2921

Toll/International: 1-412-317-6671

Replay Pin Number: 13742540

Replay Start: Monday, April 1, 2024, 2:00 p.m. ET

Replay Expiry: Thursday, April 8, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. ET

About DecisionPoint Systems

DecisionPoint is a leading provider and integrator of enterprise mobility and wireless applications solutions that deliver improved productivity and operational advantages to its clients by helping them move their business decision points closer to their customers. We do this by making enterprise software applications accessible to the front-line worker anytime, anywhere. DecisionPoint utilizes all the latest wireless, mobility, and RFID technologies. For more information about DecisionPoint Systems, Inc., visit www.decisionpt.com.

Contacts

IR and PR Contact:
Brian Siegel, IRC, MBA

Senior Managing Director, Hayden IR

(346) 396-8696

Brian@haydenir.com

