DecisionPoint Systems Promotes Melinda Wohl to Chief Financial Officer

DELRAY BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$DPSI–DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. (NYSE American: DPSI), a mobility-first enterprise services and solutions company, today announced the promotion of Melinda Wohl to chief financial officer. Wohl was previously vice president of finance and administration.

Steve Smith, CEO of DecisionPoint Systems commented: “I’m proud to announce Melinda’s promotion to CFO, recognizing the vital role she has played and will continue to play in strengthening our industry-leading position. Melinda successfully oversaw numerous critical financial and operational functions, including financial planning and budget analysis, treasury management, M&A and governance. Her ongoing leadership role at the Company, meticulous attention to detail and analytical acumen have consistently delivered accurate financial insights that have guided key business decisions. As CFO, Melinda will continue to be responsible for the Company’s financial management and planning for the Company and its subsidiaries, remaining a leader in driving continued growth and success.”

Since joining the organization almost twenty years ago, Wohl has been instrumental in the Company’s growth from the earliest years, helping transform the Company from a small, privately held company to a publicly traded industry leader. She was elected Vice President of Finance and Administration when she joined the Company in August 2004 and will continue to serve as its Principal Financial Officer.

About DecisionPoint Systems

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. delivers mobility-first managed service and integration solutions to healthcare, supply chain, and retail customers, enabling them to make better and faster decisions in the moments that matter—the decision points. Our mission is to help businesses consistently deliver on those moments—accelerating growth, improving worker productivity, and lowering risks and costs. For more information about DecisionPoint Systems, Inc., visit https://www.decisionpt.com.

