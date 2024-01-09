DecisionPoint Systems Awards CEO Steve Smith With New Four-Year Contract

DELRAY BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$DPSI–DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. (NYSE American: DPSI), a mobility-first enterprise services and solutions company, today announced Steve Smith, CEO, has signed a new four-year contract to lead the Company through December 2027.

Stanley Jaworski, DecisionPoint’s chairman, commented, “Steve has done a tremendous job developing, implementing and executing on DecisionPoint’s organic and acquisition-driven growth strategy. He has driven a greater than 20% revenue CAGR while improving margins and profitability across the board. These outstanding results have been achieved through a business shift towards software and services, and a focus on increasing DecisionPoint’s market position both within multiple retail verticals and additional new verticals as well. Speaking for the entire board, we are excited to see the next stage in DecisionPoint’s evolution over the coming years.”

Steve Smith, DecisionPoint’s CEO, commented, “I’d like to thank the board for recognizing my contributions to DecisionPoint’s success, and I look forward to continuing to partner with them as we move into the next phase of growth. I also want to acknowledge the DecisionPoint team for this success as well. We’ve prioritized developing a performance-driven culture over the past few years, which has been a critical factor in our success, especially in integrating five acquisitions and generating organic and inorganic growth.

“I look forward to leading this amazing group of people as we execute our next three-year plan, which we will reveal to the investment community in the coming months.”

About DecisionPoint Systems

DecisionPoint Systems Inc. delivers mobility-first managed service and integration solutions to healthcare, supply chain, and retail customers, enabling them to make better and faster decisions in the moments that matter—the decision points. Our mission is to help businesses consistently deliver on those moments—accelerating growth, improving worker productivity, and lowering risks and costs. For more information about DecisionPoint Systems, Inc., visit https://www.decisionpt.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:

Brian Siegel, IRC, MBA



Senior Managing Director, Hayden IR



(346) 396-8696



Brian@haydenir.com