Decision Sciences International Corporation Announces Kevin Davies as Chief Commercial Officer

Kevin Davies is a recognized expert and commercial leader with proven success in the security NII sector; he has held leadership roles in market leading OEM companies in the field, such as Rapiscan and Smiths Detection. In addition to these roles, Kevin has been a pioneer establishing managed service government Build–Operate–Transfer (BOT) concession operations, in Kuwait and Mozambique, which provided innovative and robust ports and border NII security solutions across land, air and seaports.

“DSIC is extremely fortunate to welcome Kevin,” said Dwight Johnson, President and CEO of Decision Sciences. “With his experience and guidance, Decision Sciences is poised to solidify its leadership role in providing passive Non-Intrusive Inspection (NII) systems across a variety of industries. Kevin will be an invaluable member of an already exceptional team that will bring value to our customers and to all DSIC stakeholders.”

When asked about his appointment Kevin Davies said: “Decision Sciences is the leading global provider of charged particle (muon) tomography application engineering products and solutions. Undoubtedly, its Discovery® system’s unique capabilities for security applications for NII, and its potential applications in other sectors with its passive (non-ionizing radiation) technology presents an exciting range of opportunities in areas such as cargo/container inspection for customs and border security, infrastructure, industrial engineering, and geological survey inspection as well as exploration to name but a few. I am very excited to join the outstanding DSIC team as we take advantage of our unique intellectual property (IP) and inherent artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to deliver invaluable and needed solutions to these sectors with a commercial focus.”

DSIC’s Chairman, Stuart J. Rabin noted: “The Board of Directors and the entire Decision Sciences team are thrilled to welcome a commercial leader of Kevin’s quality and experience, especially at this important inflection point in DSIC’s history. We have no doubt that Kevin will effectively build on the successful field deployments of the company’s Discovery® system, and the many commercial opportunities already underway.” He continued: “Decision Sciences is the only company in the world to offer a passive charged particle NII system and will continue to leverage its real-world experience and its extensive and unique IP portfolio to enhance the ability of its customers to interdict dangerous and illicit contraband, and for various other industry applications as well.”

Decision Sciences, a provider of advanced security and contraband detection systems, has its headquarters and an R&D center in Poway, California with offices in Virginia. Decision Sciences brings together cutting-edge science, hardware, and software development, AI algorithms alongside systems integration and manufacturing to improve the safety and security of the global community. Based on revolutionary and disruptive technology originally invented by physicists at the U.S. Department of Energy Los Alamos National Laboratory, the Discovery® Multi Mode Passive Detection System (MMPDS) was subsequently developed with considerable private sector investment and expertise. The Discovery® system is a totally passive, safe, and effective, scanning system for quickly detecting, locating, and identifying unshielded to heavily shielded radiological and nuclear threats, explosives and other contraband including weapons, alcohol, cigarettes/tobacco, drugs/narcotics, precious metals, smuggled humans and numerous other items of interest and anomalies. The core Muon tomography technology inherent in the Discovery® system also has wide ranging applications beyond the security arena, including in the medical, mining, energy and manufacturing industries and can facilitate the efficient, effective collection and aggregation of significant amounts of previously unavailable data in these areas.

