Decentralized Pictures Announces Recipients of the 200K Sidewinder Award and New Initiatives

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Decentralized Pictures (DCP), along with its sponsoring partners, has announced that the films The Queens of Lagos and Where the Rope Ends are the recipients of the Sidewinder Films Completion Funds Award, which provides $200,000 USD in completion funds and mentorship. The two films will split the prize.

The Queens of Lagos, directed by Kachi Benson, tells the story of the underdog Robo Queens, a women’s soccer team playing in a highly disadvantaged neighborhood in Lagos, Nigeria. Where the Rope Ends, directed by Baylee Sinner, is the story of an amateur rock climber who suffered a 60-foot fall that left her paralyzed from the waist down, and her subsequent road to recovery.

“We’re excited to work with these two extraordinary filmmakers,” said Chet Thomas of FletChet Entertainment, a producer assisting DCP with this award. “Their vision and storytelling are truly inspiring. We wholeheartedly support the powerful stories they’ve chosen to tell and are honored to help them bring their films to completion. Kachi and Baylee are both incredibly talented directors, and we can’t wait to see their films reach audiences around the world.”

“DCP is thrilled to support new voices while sharing stories from around the world that make a difference,” said Roman Coppola, co-founder of Decentralized Pictures. “We thank all those who made this award possible for joining us in our mission to support new voices, and we can't wait for these projects to get out into the world and prove that independent film is vital, diverse, and alive.”

The Sidewinder Films Completion Funds Award was announced in the fall of 2023, when DCP revealed its slate of awards, which will total over $1 million in 2025 to support aspiring filmmakers via the Decentralized Pictures platform.

“This past year has been truly inspirational,” said Leo Matchett, co-founder of Decentralized Pictures. “We've had the opportunity to support several fantastic projects, including Calladita, which recently premiered at Tallinn Black Nights, and Cold Wallet, which premiered at SXSW. We look forward to working with Kachi and Baylee while continuing to support and seek out new and exciting voices.”

Decentralized Pictures (DCP) is a groundbreaking platform leveraging blockchain technology to connect filmmakers with financing and distribution opportunities. By embracing decentralized principles, the platform offers a transparent and inclusive environment for artists to showcase their work and secure essential funding, mentorship, and other crucial support for their projects and careers. DCP is gearing up to release the Web3VOD window of Cold Wallet, a film that was the second recipient of the Andrews Bernard Award in partnership with Steven Soderbergh. The concept of Web3VOD is one that DCP is taking seriously, and it will be releasing an app later this year called DCP+ to further the Web3VOD initiative.

Filmmakers interested in applying for DCP awards are invited to submit a sample of their unfinished film, along with other pitch materials. Their samples should showcase the vision, potential, and artistic merit of the project, and provide a glimpse into its unique storytelling and creative direction.

