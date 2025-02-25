DebtBook Launches Sizing Feature to Empower Treasury Teams with In-House Debt Structuring Capabilities

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DebtBook, a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions for government and nonprofit treasury and accounting teams, today announced the launch of its Sizing feature, a powerful new addition to its Debt Management solution. Sizing enables treasury teams to structure, compare, and analyze financing options in-house—empowering organizations to play an active role in strategic financing.

Traditionally, government and nonprofit treasury teams have had limited access to the tools necessary to model new debt issuances in-house. With DebtBook’s Sizing feature, treasury teams can structure new money issues, compare financing scenarios, and layer proposed issues into their existing debt portfolio—all within the same platform they use for ongoing debt management.

“With the launch of Sizing, we’re giving treasury teams the keys to powerful structuring tools that help them become more strategic in their financing decisions,” said Tyler Traudt, Co-Founder and CEO of DebtBook. “This feature enhances the way teams collaborate, evaluate funding options, and refine their approach to debt management—ultimately driving better outcomes for their organizations.”

DebtBook’s Sizing feature includes robust capabilities to support the financing decision-making process:

Structure new money issues – Treasury teams can structure new money issues with level debt, level debt wrap, and level principal structures, along with fixed rate loans.

– Treasury teams can structure new money issues with level debt, level debt wrap, and level principal structures, along with fixed rate loans. Analyze financing options within DebtBook – Users can layer proposed issues into their existing DebtBook profile to see how additional debt may impact coverage, covenants, and/or project affordability.

– Users can layer proposed issues into their existing DebtBook profile to see how additional debt may impact coverage, covenants, and/or project affordability. Compare financing scenarios – Side-by-side comparisons allow users to quickly and easily understand how changes to inputs affect a scenario’s output.

– Side-by-side comparisons allow users to quickly and easily understand how changes to inputs affect a scenario’s output. Turn scenarios into verified debt issuances – Organizations can determine the best structure for their entity within Sizing and seamlessly add new debt issuances to their profile.

The launch of Sizing follows DebtBook’s recently announced partnership with MBIS, which brings real-time yield curve data directly into the platform. By incorporating accurate, market-driven pricing data, organizations can make more informed decisions when structuring new issuances.

About DebtBook

DebtBook offers modern treasury and accounting software designed to help state and local government, higher education, healthcare, and others go from operational overload to strategic leadership.

Our Debt and Cash Management solutions empower strategic treasury and improve financial outcomes by automating operational work and allowing teams to more easily analyze their data and extract valuable insights. Our Lease and Subscription Management solutions give accounting teams hours back to their day by automating GASB 87, ASC 842, and GASB 96 compliance workflows. Visit DebtBook.com to see why more than 2,100 organizations nationwide work with DebtBook.

