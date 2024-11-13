DebtBook Introduces New Cash Management Solution to Empower Treasury Teams

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DebtBook, a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions for the government and nonprofit industry, announces the launch of its latest solution: Cash Management. This cutting-edge solution is designed to provide cash managers, treasurers, and finance teams with purpose-built software to power the efficient management of cash flow and liquidity.





DebtBook’s Cash Management solution is designed to improve financial performance and reduce risks for government and nonprofit finance teams. Our cash forecasting capabilities allow teams to build more accurate cash forecasts so that they can invest and borrow more strategically, and thereby increase revenue and reduce costs. By enabling continuous monitoring of all bank accounts and flagging unusual activity, we help teams reduce the risk of fraud. And by automating real-time daily cash positioning, our solution helps reduce errors and create meaningful productivity gains.

“At DebtBook, we’re building a treasury management system for the governmental and nonprofit finance office. These teams deserve something purpose built for their unique operating environment,” said Tyler Traudt, Co-Founder and CEO at DebtBook. “The introduction of Cash Management represents an important milestone in accomplishing our mission. This solution significantly eliminates the operational hurdles so many teams are fighting, and it enables them to take on the strategic work that they crave and that their organizations and communities need.”

Key features of DebtBook’s Cash Management application will include:

Real-time visibility into organizational cash flows

Enhanced cash forecasting for quicker and more accurate planning and decision-making

Rule-based automatic categorization for quick understanding of daily cash flow and immediate identification of fraudulent transactions

Detailed analysis of bank fees to identify cost-saving opportunities

Identification of idle cash to increase investment earnings

Centralize daily banking activity with direct integration to the application

Integration with DebtBook’s Debt application for seamless access to debt-related information

Integration with Koxa, an API platform that securely connects DebtBook to corporate bank accounts at select financial institutions

platform that securely connects DebtBook to corporate bank accounts at select financial institutions Integration with Fides, the market-leading multibanking platform that securely connects DebtBook to corporate bank accounts through SFTP and SWIFT connectivity

DebtBook’s Cash Management solution is poised to revolutionize how government and nonprofit teams approach cash management. By leveraging this powerful tool, organizations can unlock time and resources, better mitigate risks, and achieve strategic treasury objectives to transform treasury from a cost center into a strategic stakeholder in the organization.

About DebtBook

DebtBook offers modern treasury and accounting software designed to help state and local government, higher education, healthcare, and others go from operational overload to strategic leadership.

Our Debt and Cash Management solutions empower strategic treasury and improve financial outcomes by automating operational work and allowing teams to more easily analyze their data and extract valuable insights. Our Lease and Subscription Management solutions give accounting teams hours back to their day by automating GASB 87, ASC 842, and GASB 96 compliance workflows. Visit debtbook.com to see why more than 2,100 organizations nationwide work with DebtBook.

For more information, visit debtbook.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Liz Speier



Liz.Speier@debtbook.com