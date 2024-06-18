DealerBuilt’s Lightyear Enterprise Retail Cloud Integrates with CheckMy Driver Insurance Verification From Modives





CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cardealer–In a joint statement today, DealerBuilt announced its new integration with CheckMy Driver to bring AI-driven real-time insurance verification to its Lightyear Enterprise Retail Cloud.

CheckMy Driver by Modives offers a streamlined and frictionless experience for verifying insurance is active, accurate, and adequate directly through carriers during auto transactions, including sales and leases, test drives, loaners, and rentals. The process eliminates more than 30 minutes from traditional verification, improving customer satisfaction an estimated 12 points.

Through this partnership, CheckMy Driver insurance verification results and coverage documents can be instantly pulled into the Lightyear Enterprise Retail Cloud at dealerships in DealerBuilt’s nationwide network. Integrating and automating the verification process speeds up time to sale and populates lead details directly into the Lightyear Enterprise Retail Cloud from carrier-certified documents.

“This partnership just seems like such a natural fit,” said Modives CEO Frederick Waite. “CheckMy Driver completely removes the friction from one of the most aggravating, but necessary, steps in auto transactions. Partnering with DealerBuilt’s Lightyear Enterprise Retail Cloud and hopefully in the future DealerBuilt’s Oplogic Variable Operations Platform and iService Fixed Operations Platform really brings out the strengths on each side.”

The new functionality is expected to roll out July 1, 2024, with dealers able to integrate CheckMy Driver with the Lightyear Enterprise Retail Cloud in just a few clicks. Streamlining the insurance verification process adds novel functionality to what is already a best-in-class DMS.

“We strive to empower dealerships with the tools they need to operate at a high level in what is becoming an increasingly digital sales and service environment. At DealerBuilt we are committed to partnering with third party solution providers to improve dealership processes and procedures” said DealerBuilt’s Director of Strategic Partnerships Dave Apseloff. “Integrating CheckMy Driver into the Lightyear Enterprise Retail Cloud and automating insurance verification and data connections streamlines everything and saves time.”

Beyond saving time during auto transactions and virtually eliminating the risk of synthetic fraud, integrating CheckMy Driver into Lightyear Enterprise Retail Cloud also removes potential FTC Safeguard Rule compliance violations by securing all personally identifiable information which has a $50,120 price tag for each compliance violation caught.

About Modives

Modives makes insurance verification and monitoring easy during auto and property transactions for life events, reducing time, cost, and risk for its partners while creating a better customer experience. Through its patent-pending technology, Modives creates an automated, real-time process, verifying that insurance is active, accurate, and adequate, creating transparency, and providing risk mitigation solutions. For more information or for press inquiries, please contact MediaRelations@Modives.com or visit Modives.com.

About DealerBuilt

DealerBuilt is a portfolio of automotive dealership SaaS brands including Lightyear, Oplogic, iService, and Vistadash. Our portfolio includes Enterprise Retail Cloud DMS, Document Management, CRM, Desking, F&I Menus, Equity, Telephony, Fraud Protection, Service Lane Tools, and Marketing Analytics. We pride ourselves on the fact that our innovative SaaS solutions are built by dealers for dealers. Our solutions are used in some of the largest volume stores and groups in the nation. We understand that every dealership is unique, and that is why our platform is tailored to adapt to those specific needs and ambitions regardless of the dealership size. Our innovative technology is designed to elevate the dealership experience, offering unparalleled flexibility, efficiency, and control in managing operations. Join us and Make Way For YOUR WAY! For more information, please visit us at DealerBuilt.com or Sales@DealerBuilt.com.

Contacts

Joel Samen



Chief Marketing Officer at Modives



MediaRelations@Modives.com