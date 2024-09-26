DCO Secretary-General Commends Global Digital Compact at Summit of the Future

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Deemah AlYahya, Secretary-General of the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO), said that “the digital divide the world faces today is multifaceted, encompassing gaps in digital intelligence, computing capabilities, gender, and skills,” in a speech at the Summit of the Future held during UNGA79 in New York.









In her speech, delivered after the UN General Assembly adopted the ‘Pact for the Future’ and the ‘Global Digital Compact’, AlYahya warned that “The AI and computing divide represents a significant barrier, as some nations advance rapidly in AI innovation and deployment, while others struggle to keep pace.

“At the same time, the gender digital divide continues to limit women’s access to technology and opportunities, and the skills divide leaves many without the digital competencies essential for success in a fast-evolving economy. If we do not address these interconnected challenges, we risk leaving entire communities behind.”

AlYahya praised the Global Digital Compact which “lays out an ambitious roadmap for an inclusive, open, sustainable, fair, safe and secure digital future for all,” emphasizing that “It is a bold vision, but the real challenge is translating these goals, principles, objectives, and commitments into action, especially as we strive to achieve the SDGs.”

AlYahya highlighted that “at the Summit of the Future, the DCO proudly launched the Digital Economy Navigator (DEN), an innovative tool that provides detailed insights on digital economy performance across 50 countries. This initiative is just one of the many ways we are turning the principles of the Global Digital Compact into action.”

She explained that “while DEN is a vital resource, it is only the beginning. In the spirit of networked multilateralism, we must foster collective efforts to the GDC’s ambitious goals, objectives, and commitments. I call upon every country, organization, and individual to join forces in this critical endeavor.”

The Digital Economy Navigator (DEN) evaluates digital economy performance through three intersecting dimensions: Digital Enablers, Digital Business, and Digital Society. Within these dimensions, 10 pillars synthesize and summarize key aspects of countries’ digital economy, and use of digital technology application from 102 indicators gathered from respected secondary data sources, in addition to proprietary survey data of more than 27,000 participants across the 50 countries.

In addition to the launch of the DEN, on the sidelines of UNGA, DCO signed an agreement with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) to enhance digital cooperation and accelerate digital transformation across the world, to support efforts aimed at achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

It also signed a memorandum of understanding with the League of Arab States (LAS) to accelerate the inclusive and sustainable digital economy, enhance relations and exchange experiences and knowledge, and accelerate the process of digital transformation and economic development.

