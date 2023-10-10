DC BLOX Opens Myrtle Beach Cable Landing Station, Redefining Digital Connectivity in the Southeast

The newest cable landing station on the Atlantic coastline provides global access to the burgeoning Southeast region

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Anjana—DC BLOX, a provider of multi-tenant data centers, dark fiber, and connectivity solutions that deliver essential infrastructure to power today’s digital businesses, today announced the opening of its Cable Landing Station (CLS) in Myrtle Beach, S.C. With design capacity at full build-out of 125,000 sq. ft. and 19 MW of power, the new CLS can host up to five subsea cables and colocation space for network and cable operators, communications providers, local enterprises, and partners.









Subsea cables, powering global communications, converge at cable landing stations like the one unveiled in Myrtle Beach, marking a transformative moment for the region. DC BLOX’s new CLS positions Myrtle Beach as a vital connectivity hub globally, providing geographic diversity and resilience from existing subsea fiber routes. DC BLOX is also building a dark fiber route from their Myrtle Beach Cable Landing Station to Atlanta’s communications hub, the first direct east-to-west route enabling high-capacity direct access to hundreds of communications providers and to a rapidly growing population of regional data centers. The dark fiber route also enables diversity for core fiber routes connecting Northern Virginia to Atlanta.

“DC BLOX’s investments in digital infrastructure in South Carolina, including the new Myrtle Beach Cable Landing Station, are providing the essential foundation to fuel significant economic advancement across our state,” says Henry McMaster, Governor of South Carolina.

Google has announced two subsea cables that will land at the DC BLOX Cable Landing Station including the Firmina cable connecting Myrtle Beach to Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay, and the Nuvem cable to connect to Portugal and Bermuda. Edge Holdings (a subsidiary of Meta) has announced that it plans to land its Anjana cable connecting to Spain.

“South Carolina is a growing innovation hub, bringing in new economic opportunities through digital infrastructure and other technology investments,” says Lee Livingston, Director of Partnerships at Google. “We look forward to the continued partnership with our neighbors in Myrtle Beach, and are committed to making sure the Firmina and Nuvem subsea cables deliver lasting benefits to the state.”

“South Carolina is a crucial part of the U.S. and global economy, so Meta is proud to join DC BLOX in partnering with the state of South Carolina to bring this crucial connectivity project to Myrtle Beach,” notes Meta’s Boh DuPree, Director of Network Investments – Americas. “This cable landing station serves as an important investment that Meta believes will benefit millions of people, communities and businesses in South Carolina and beyond.”

“As we embarked on this journey, we saw the opportunity to redefine what a cable landing station could be by creating a pivotal hub where companies could colocate and connect, and to fundamentally change the digital landscape of the Southeast,” remarks Jeff Uphues, CEO of DC BLOX. “The grand opening of our new facility opens up opportunities for global and regional communications providers, hyperscalers, and enterprises to more easily participate in the global economy and to leverage this infrastructure to create an AI-driven future. Together, we’re not just meeting today’s needs; we’re pioneering the infrastructure of tomorrow.”

In a groundbreaking moment for the Southeast’s digital landscape, DC BLOX’s CLS will enable global providers and regional businesses to expand their reach by offering reliable and efficient services to customers worldwide. With the surge in demand for connectivity and the rapidly evolving digital economy, this station is setting the stage for new economic growth and innovation.

“It is an exciting day in Horry County as DC BLOX showcases their new Horry County facility, a state-of-the-art cable landing station that will house the first subsea cables in South Carolina. DC BLOX is a leader in the development of digital infrastructure across the region, and we are proud to have them in our county,” says Sandy Davis, President and CEO, Myrtle Beach Regional Economic Development Corporation.

“DC BLOX providing a cable landing station for the top names in technology is a huge win for their company and Horry County. DC BLOX is committed to investing in Horry County and has proven to be a great partner for our community. The tech hub DC BLOX is creating is preparing our county for the future. Congratulations on your new facility in Horry County,” notes Johnny Gardner, Chairman, Horry County Council.

“Since the DC BLOX groundbreaking last year, the City of Myrtle Beach has invested significant time and resources in building a Smart Cities strategy. We recognize that this facility and DC BLOX are critical to our ability to diversify our tech-based economy,” states Brenda Bethune, Mayor, City of Myrtle Beach.

For more information about DC BLOX’s Cable Landing Station in Myrtle Beach, visit: www.dcblox.com.

ABOUT DC BLOX

DC BLOX owns and operates interconnected multi-tenant data centers and dark fiber solutions that deliver the infrastructure and connectivity essential to power today’s digital business. DC BLOX’s private network fabric and robust connectivity ecosystem enable access to built-in carriers, Internet exchanges, public cloud providers, and DC BLOX data centers to businesses across the Southeast. DC BLOX’s data centers are located in Atlanta, GA; Birmingham, AL; Huntsville, AL; Chattanooga, TN; Greenville, SC, and its cable landing station in Myrtle Beach, SC. For more information, please visit www.dcblox.com, or call +1. 877.590.1684, and connect with DC BLOX on X, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Contacts

Media Contact for DC BLOX:

iMiller Public Relations



Tel: +1.866.307.2510



Email: dcblox@imillerpr.com