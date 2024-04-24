DC BLOX CEO Jeff Uphues Joins the Board of INCOMPAS

Industry Veteran to Bring Competitive Expertise to Trade Association

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Board—DC BLOX, a premier provider of secure and reliable data centers and fiber network solutions throughout the Southeast, announced that its CEO, Jeff Uphues, has been appointed to the Board of Directors of INCOMPAS, the leading trade association advocating for competition across all networks.









With more than 30 years of experience in the information technology industry, Uphues brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the INCOMPAS board. As CEO of DC BLOX, Uphues is responsible for setting and leading the company’s strategy, vision, and execution in designing, building, and operating highly secure Tier III rated data centers across the Southeast. Under his leadership, DC BLOX has become the go-to Connectivity Exchange in its markets, providing agile, efficient, and resilient cloud connectivity and best-in-class infrastructure for digital services.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jeff Uphues to the INCOMPAS Board,” said Chip Pickering, CEO of INCOMPAS. “Bringing together all voices in the competitive ecosystem is vital in advocating for competition policy across all networks and promoting innovation and economic growth. Jeff’s extensive experience and leadership will be invaluable to both INCOMPAS membership and the industry as a whole as INCOMPAS pursues a number of critical initiatives this year and long into the future.”

INCOMPAS represents internet, streaming, communications, and technology companies, advocating for laws and policies that promote competition, innovation, and economic development. Its members offer a wide array of broadband voice, video, Internet, and data offerings, using both wireline and wireless networks to reach their customers.

“I am honored to join the board of INCOMPAS and contribute to its mission,” Uphues said. “I look forward to collaborating with my colleagues on the board and advocating for policies that support the growth and success of competitive communications and technology providers.”

For more information about DC BLOX, please visit https://www.dcblox.com.

For more information about INCOMPAS, visit https://www.incompas.org/.

About DC BLOX:

DC BLOX owns and operates interconnected multi-tenant data centers that deliver the infrastructure and connectivity essential to power today’s digital business. DC BLOX’s colocation facilities, robust connectivity ecosystem, dark fiber solutions, and hyperscale-ready data centers provide the digital infrastructure necessary to enable the rapid growth of the Southeast’s digital economy. DC BLOX’s data centers are located in Atlanta, GA; Birmingham, AL; Huntsville, AL; Chattanooga, TN; Greenville, SC, Myrtle Beach, SC, with several others in development. For more information, please visit www.dcblox.com, call +1.877.590.1684, and connect with DC BLOX on X, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About INCOMPAS

INCOMPAS, the internet and competitive networks association, is the leading trade group advocating for competition policy across all networks. INCOMPAS represents Internet, streaming, communications and technology companies large and small, advocating for laws and policies that promote competition, innovation and economic development. Learn more at www.incompas.org or follow on X.

